Anwar Ibrahim Calls for Immediate Action to Combat Illegal Business Activities by Foreign Nationals

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on all ministries and agencies to combat illegal business activities by foreign nationals in the country, including visa abuse and misuse of local business permits.

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on all ministries and agencies to combat all forms of illegal business activities by foreign nationals in the country, including visa abuse and misuse of local business permits .

The Prime Minister said that efforts to combat the issue cannot be handled by one party (agency) alone and requires the full participation of all parties. He said immediate action needs to be taken following the increase in cases of foreign nationals believed to be running businesses using tourist or student visas and abusing permits and business licenses belonging to local citizens.

Therefore, the steps we propose I ask to be implemented immediately by all relevant ministries and agencies, he said when speaking at the Prime Minister's Meeting with the Ministry of Communications staff here today. He said that this role can be played by the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM), Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDN), Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and local authorities (PBT).

Anwar said that he also wants MCMC to help BNM, especially in investigating electronic commerce platforms and money trails, including elements of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (AMLA). If in the past, we faced problems from Pakistani, Indian, Bangladeshi, Aceh (Indonesian) nationals who opened retail shops and worked in wholesale markets, Now, the influx of Chinese nationals has increased.

Many from China come on tourist visas but open small shops, repair shops and beauty salons, causing concern among local traders, he said. He emphasized that every trader needs to have a registered business address and not just be able to use a shed to sell goods. Anwar said that if this group misuses permits, tough action can be taken, including seizing business permits, as done by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

Recently, there was an enforcement action in Semporna, Sabah, which brought in Chinese traders and a hotel owned by China, all of which were owned by one person. Therefore, there was a big protest from local residents because of Chinese restaurants, Chinese tourist agents, even vehicles owned by foreign nationals, he said





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Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Illegal Business Activities Foreign Nationals Visa Abuse Local Business Permits

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