Anwar Ibrahim Begins Japan Visit with Peace Dialogue

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim started his Japan visit by meeting Sasakawa Peace Foundation chairman to discuss conflicts in Myanmar, Israel-Iran, and Palestine, emphasising peace through dialogue.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim began his official visit to Japan by meeting with Tan Sri Yohei Sasakawa, chairman of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, to exchange views on pressing global conflicts.

During their discussion on Tuesday, June 9, Anwar and Sasakawa addressed the situation in Myanmar, the Israel-Iran conflict, and the ongoing humanitarian tragedy in Palestine. Anwar emphasized that lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue, mutual understanding, and a shared commitment among world leaders and the international community.

He described Sasakawa as a longtime friend and noted that their conversation reflected a long history of cooperation, including through Forum 2000, an international platform founded by former Czech president Václav Havel. This platform brings together world leaders, intellectuals, and thinkers to discuss democracy, human rights, security, and the future of civilization.

They also recalled efforts to empower young leaders in Southeast Asia through various leadership development programs inspired by the ideals of the Asian Renaissance, a movement that advocates for cultural and economic revitalisation in the region. Anwar expressed deep appreciation for Sasakawa's humanitarian contributions across the globe over many years. The meeting underscored Malaysia's commitment to constructive dialogue and its role in fostering peace in troubled regions.

Anwar's three-day official visit to Japan is packed with high-level engagements designed to strengthen bilateral ties. He is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, focusing on economic cooperation, strategic partnerships, and regional security. The Prime Minister will also participate in the 31st Nikkei Forum: Future of Asia, a prestigious event that gathers Asian leaders to discuss the region's economic and political trajectory.

Additionally, Anwar will engage with Japanese industry leaders to promote investment and trade, particularly in areas such as green technology, digital transformation, and halal industry. These interactions aim to bolster Malaysia-Japan relations, which have been robust for decades, with Japan being a key trading partner and investor in Malaysia. The visit also provides an opportunity to address global challenges such as climate change and geopolitical tensions, aligning with Malaysia's foreign policy priorities.

In a separate event during the visit, Anwar delivered a special lecture at the University of Tokyo on the topic of artificial intelligence, arguing that advances in AI must be grounded in humanity, ethics, and values. He warned against unbridled technological development that ignores moral considerations, calling for international cooperation to ensure AI benefits all societies. The lecture was part of a broader dialogue on the future of innovation and its impact on governance and human rights.

Meanwhile, Malaysia is also renewing defence partnerships at the IPHAS summit, signaling its commitment to regional stability. The visit to Japan is seen as a strategic move to reinforce Malaysia's position as a neutral yet proactive player in international affairs, capable of bridging divides between major powers and advocating for peace. Anwar's engagement with Sasakawa, in particular, highlights the importance of track-two diplomacy in conflict resolution, complementing official government efforts.

As the world grapples with multiple crises, Malaysia's voice in promoting dialogue and humanitarianism remains relevant and necessary





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