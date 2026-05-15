ANWAR Ibrahim and others witness RM47 million donation for education and Islamic institutions in Negeri Sembilan

Perdana Menteri, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and others witnessed the donation of RM47 million by the federal government for the development of education and Islamic institutions in Negeri Sembilan.

ANWAR Ibrahim (tengah) menyaksikan penyampaian sumbangan kerajaan Persekutuan bagi pembangunan pendidikan dan pengukuhan institusi Islam di Negeri Sembilan pada majlis ringkas selepas solat Jumaat di Masjid Bandar Sri Sendayan di Seremban, Negeri Sembilan hari ini.

-UTUSAN/NAZARUDIN SHAHARISEREMBAN: Lebih RM47 juta diterima oleh kerajaan Negeri Sembilan hari ini bagi pembangunan pendidikan dan pengukuhan institusi Islam di negeri ini. Daripada jumlah itu, sebanyak RM42.3 juta diperuntukkan bagi bayaran imbuhan dan elaun imam, bilal, siak, guru takmir dan guru Kelas al-Quran dan Fardu Ain (KAFA) dengan jumlah keseluruhan penerima manfaat itu ialah seramai 7,091 orang. Sementara itu, sebanyak RM3.07 juta akan dibelanjakan untuk menyelenggara dan menaik taraf dua sekolah pondok, maahad tahfiz (18) dan sekolah agama (11).

Sebanyak RM2.34 juta diperuntukkan untuk menyelenggara dan menaik taraf 26 premis KAFA yang tidak terletak di bawah Kementerian Pendidikan Malaysia (KPM). Peruntukkan itu disampaikan oleh Menteri di Jabatan Perdana Menteri (Hal Ehwal Agama), Dr. Zulkifli Hasan pada majlis ringkas selepas solat Jumaat di Masjid Bandar Sri Sendayan (BSS) di sini. Majlis itu telah disaksikan oleh Perdana Menteri, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim dan Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Anwar bersama Aminuddin, Zulkifli; Menteri Belia dan Sukan, Mohammed Taufiq Johari; Ketua Setiausaha Negara, Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar dan Pengerusi Masjid Bandar Sri Sendayan Tan Sri Rashid Husseinmenunaikan solat Jumaat di masjid tersebut selepas majlis perasmian sambutan Hari Belia Negara di Sendayan





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Anwar Ibrahim Negeri Sembilan Islamic Institutions Education Federal Government Donation Development

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