Anwar: Denying any race or party a place in government is arrogant

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stresses democratic principles, urging Malaysians to embrace diversity and respect the people's choice. He warns against arrogance in denying political participation based on race or party.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today emphasized the importance of democratic principles, stating that it would be arrogant to deny any race or political party a place in government after they have secured public support through the electoral process.

Speaking at the monthly Communications Ministry assembly in Putrajaya, Anwar stressed that Malaysians must move beyond merely tolerating differences and instead seek to understand one another. He called for respect for the people's choice as a fundamental tenet of democracy. Anwar noted that heated political campaigns often lead to statements that go too far, and such excesses should be corrected.

He reminded that personal beliefs and perspectives are shaped by upbringing and life experiences, but warned that these differences should never result in attitudes that lack humanity.

'We did not choose our ethnicity or the colour of our skin,' he said, drawing on Islamic teachings to argue that diversity should be viewed as a blessing rather than a source of division. Referring to the Quran, Anwar highlighted that people were created as different communities and ethnic groups so they could know and understand one another and respect those differences. He acknowledged that differences can feel unfamiliar or uncomfortable but should not lead to intolerance.

'Diversity extends beyond differing opinions and includes differences in race, ethnicity, language and appearance,' he explained. Anwar elaborated on the concept of mutual understanding, stating that it goes beyond simply accepting differences. It calls for people to genuinely understand, appreciate, and respect one another's culture, language, customs, and beliefs. He urged all Malaysians to embrace this principle to strengthen national unity and harmony.

The prime minister's remarks come amid ongoing political discourse in Malaysia, where coalition governments often involve multi-ethnic and multi-party cooperation. His speech aimed to promote inclusivity and remind leaders and citizens alike to uphold democratic values. The assembly was attended by Communications Ministry officials and staff, who listened to Anwar's call for unity and mutual respect.

In conclusion, Anwar reiterated that democracy demands humility and acceptance of the people's will. Denying participation based on race or party affiliation contradicts the democratic process. He urged political leaders to correct any divisive rhetoric and work towards a more inclusive society. The speech was met with applause, signaling support for his message of unity in diversity





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anwar Ibrahim Democracy Diversity Unity Malaysia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Missing Hiker Jaslinda Saludin Found Alive After 15 Days in Perak MountainJaslinda Saludin, missing for 15 days on Gunung Batu Putih, was found by Orang Asli villagers. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim thanked rescuers.

Read more »

Unesco body recommends Japan's Asuka-Fujiwara sites for the World Heritage ListIPOH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim shared a simple yet heartfelt message on his social media accounts following the discovery of hiker Jaslinda Saludin.

Read more »

SME Minister Han Seong-sook nominated as South Korea's first female prime minister in two decadesPETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds across three states, effective until 3pm on Sunday (June 7).

Read more »

Prime Minister lauds communications ministry's successful rollout of Budi Madani RON95 policyPrime Minister Anwar Ibrahim praised the Communications Ministry for its clear and effective public communication of the Budi Madani RON95 (Budi95) initiative, saying it improved understanding, reduced confusion and boosted acceptance of the fuel price policy despite some criticism, and congratulated the minister, secretary‑general and staff for their effort.

Read more »