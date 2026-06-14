Anwar Cites Betrayal in Negri Sembilan, Urges Focus on Economy Over Elections

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has accused certain elements of betrayal in Negri Sembilan following the state's early election call. He urges political parties to prioritize economic growth and people's welfare over political campaigns, amidst a public spat between Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stated that there were elements of betrayal in Negri Sembilan , referencing alleged attempts to topple the state government despite existing political and economic stability.

He emphasized the need for all political parties to remain focused on the welfare of the people, especially amidst ongoing economic challenges. Anwar clarified that his earlier comments in Seremban on June 12 were not meant to single out any specific party but to underscore the significance of maintaining unity within the government coalition.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 10th annual general meeting of Putrajaya Berhad Professional Cooperative on June 14, he explained that while cooperation is essential for national success, actions that undermine trust reflect a degree of betrayal. He urged political leaders to exercise patience, strengthen the economy, and address pressing issues affecting the rakyat rather than becoming preoccupied with election campaigns.

Anwar argued that focusing on elections for the next three to four months would divert attention from the economic crisis and people's problems, which require immediate and sustained effort. He highlighted that cooperation and consensus should be valued, and elections should only be held at the appropriate time. His remarks came amid a war of words between Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional leaders regarding claims of betrayal following the dissolution of the Negri Sembilan Legislative Assembly.

On June 13, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi rejected the betrayal allegations, stating that no treachery arises when an administration's term naturally concludes. This dispute originated from events leading up to the assembly's dissolution earlier in June. Pakatan Negri Sembilan chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun alleged that discussions between Umno and Perikatan Nasional leaders to unseat him as menteri besar constituted a betrayal of the state government.

During the launch of Pakatan's election machinery in Seremban on June 12, Anwar condemned the decision to call early elections in the state's third year, describing it as 'wayang kulit' or political theatre. He suggested that the people should ultimately decide through the ballot box. The political tensions reveal deeper rifts within Malaysia's coalition government, raising questions about stability and priorities.

Both sides are adamant about their positions: Pakatan views the early dissolution as a betrayal of the mandate given by the people, while Umno maintains it is a normal democratic process when a government loses majority support. The Prime Minister's call for unity and focus on economic issues reflects a broader attempt to steer national discourse towards development and away from partisan bickering.

The situation in Negri Sembilan serves as a critical test for inter-party relations and the government's ability to manage internal disagreements without compromising governance or public interest





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