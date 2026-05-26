Anwar Calls on Malaysians to Embrace Sacrifice as Key to Nation‑Building During Aidiladha

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim uses the Aidiladha festival to stress the importance of sacrifice in personal life, economic recovery and spiritual practice, linking the lessons of Prophet Ibrahim and the Hajj pilgrimage to Malaysia's future development.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim used the occasion of Aidiladha to urge Malaysia ns of the Islamic faith to internalise the principle of sacrifice as a cornerstone for confronting the nation's present challenges and for constructing a more resilient future.

In a Facebook posting dated Tuesday, 26 May, he reflected on the deeper meaning of the holiday, which draws its inspiration from the exemplary devotion of Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him) and his son Prophet Ismail (peace be upon him). Anwar underscored that every substantive endeavour-whether it is steering the national economy through turbulent waters, pursuing knowledge to uplift society, or deepening religious consciousness-requires a willingness to give up something valued in order to achieve a larger, lasting benefit.

He reminded his audience that the sacrifices made today possess intrinsic worth, shaping not only the material conditions of the country but also the moral and spiritual fabric of its people.

"Enduring today's hardships for a better tomorrow is among the deepest wisdoms bestowed by God, for the future of our families, the country and even life after death," the prime minister wrote, urging citizens to view temporary discomfort as an investment in generations yet to come. The prime minister went on to argue that a life devoid of sacrifice becomes hollow, stripped of purpose, and ultimately disconnected from the divine purpose for humanity.

He warned against clinging to worldly attachments such as wealth, prestige, and personal ambition, describing them as potential obstacles that can dilute the collective resolve needed to surmount national difficulties. Turning to the religious dimension of the Hajj pilgrimage, Anwar highlighted its status as the fifth pillar of Islam and the profound spiritual lessons it offers.

He pointed out that the simple white ihram garment serves as a visual reminder of purity, cleanliness and the virtue of simplicity, stripping away material distinctions and fostering a sense of equality among pilgrims. The act of standing at Arafah, he explained, compels Muslims to confront their own humility, prompting self‑reflection regardless of social rank or personal achievements.

This, he asserted, is the unrivalled strength of the Hajj - a practice that cultivates deep comprehension, gratitude and authentic worship, reinforcing the belief that the material world should act as a fleeting bridge towards an eternal existence. Anwar concluded his message with a heartfelt prayer for the Malaysian pilgrims currently performing Hajj in the Holy Land, wishing them a "haj mabrur", a blessed and accepted pilgrimage, and a safe return home.

He appealed to the broader Malaysian community to emulate the spirit of sacrifice embodied by the pilgrims, urging them to channel it into constructive actions that support national development, social cohesion and spiritual growth. By linking the timeless values of faith with contemporary national objectives, Anwar seeks to mobilise a collective commitment that transcends individual interests, positioning sacrifice not as a loss but as a strategic investment in Malaysia's future prosperity and moral standing on the world stage





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Aidiladha Sacrifice Anwar Ibrahim Malaysia Hajj

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