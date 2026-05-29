Anwar Assures Education Quality Amid Budget Cuts, Cites Global Energy Crisis

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that the Ministry of Education must absorb budget cuts as part of national spending reductions triggered by a global energy supply shock and rising subsidy costs, while pledging that education quality and access will not be compromised.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim addressed the nation's financial challenges during his speech at the opening ceremony of the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair 2026, held at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre on May 29, 2026.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Education must manage the impending cuts to its RM20 billion annual budget as part of broader government spending reductions. Anwar stated that while appeals could be made, the cuts would proceed, noting that savings could be found in many areas without disrupting the quality of or access to education, from schools to universities. The Ministry of Education is among several key ministries facing major spending cuts due to a global energy supply shock.

This shock has drastically increased Malaysia's petrol subsidy bills, reaching approximately RM7 billion in April alone. As a net oil importer, Malaysia is highly vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil prices. The ongoing blockades by Iran along the Strait of Hormuz have kept international Brent crude prices above US$100 per barrel since March, exacerbating the economic fallout.

The Anwar administration remains committed to maintaining the RON95 petrol price cap at RM1.99 per litre, one of the cheapest rates globally, a policy that further strains the national budget. Anwar acknowledged criticism of the budget cuts but clarified that they would only affect non-critical spending. He urged ministry officials to avoid working in silos, stressing that every ministry is important and that effective management of the crisis requires a comprehensive understanding of macroeconomics and collective wisdom





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Budget Cuts Ministry Of Education Petrol Subsidy Energy Crisis Anwar Ibrahim

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