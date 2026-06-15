Anwar Acknowledges Betrayal Elements in Negri Sembilan Political Cooperation, Urges Focus on Economy

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim admits there were elements of betrayal in the political cooperation in Negri Sembilan, amid a war of words between Pakatan and Barisan Nasional leaders. He calls on political parties to prioritize economic growth and people's issues over election campaigns.

In a candid assessment of political dynamics in Negri Sembilan , Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim acknowledged that elements of betrayal existed within the state's political cooperation .

His comments came amidst a public dispute between Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional leaders regarding claims of betrayal following the dissolution of the Negri Sembilan state assembly on June 5. Since the 2023 state election, a unity coalition comprising both Pakatan and Barisan had jointly governed the state, but recent tensions have surfaced.

Anwar clarified that his earlier statements were not meant to accuse any single party but rather to underscore the importance of avoiding actions that could weaken governmental cooperation. He emphasized that in the absence of betrayal, all parties should instead concentrate on deepening mutual understanding about the existing political partnership. The Prime Minister urged political entities to exercise patience and shift their focus from election campaigning to more pressing national concerns, particularly the economy and issues affecting the people.

He argued that spending three or four months on elections would divert valuable time and resources from addressing the economic crisis and resolving the rakyat's problems. Anwar stressed that the priority must be generating economic growth, strengthening the national economy, and solving citizens' challenges. His remarks reflect a broader call for political stability and cooperation at a time when electoral pressures threaten to overshadow substantive governance matters





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Anwar Ibrahim Negri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan Barisan Nasional Political Cooperation

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