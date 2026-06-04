Antonelli Praises MotoGP Riders' Courage Amid New F1 Era and Leclerc's Ferrari Extension

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, while preparing for the Monaco Grand Prix, expressed awe for MotoGP riders and their bravery, stating he would never swap F1 for motorcycles. The 19-year-old championship leader also noted that Monaco's layout somewhat mitigates the impact of this season's major F1 regulation changes, which include increased electric power harvesting and active aerodynamics. Meanwhile, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc announced a multi-year contract extension, solidifying his future with the team.

Hurling an F1 car around Monaco's fabled street circuit at speeds in excess of 300kph, centimetres away from a calamitous meeting with an unforgiving metal barrier, takes nerves of ice.

But for championship leader Kimi Antonelli, he would take that risk any day ahead of racing a motorcycle. The 19-year-old Italian took time out last weekend to watch compatriot Marco Bezzecchi win the MotoGP race at Mugello and said he would never swap four wheels for two.

"I think MotoGP, whoever does that, is nuts," Mercedes driver Antonelli, who will seek a fifth successive victory on Sunday, told reporters on Thursday. "I couldn't imagine myself doing 370kph on two wheels. I would rather stay on four. More stable, more protected.

These guys, I have so much respect for them. What they do is unbelievable. If they crash, they are rolling on the ground, in the gravel. They don't know what's going to happen.

What is really mind-blowing for me is if they crash then they run back to the garage, they take the second bike and they go even quicker.

" MotoGP is relatively straightforward compared to F1 which this season entered a new era with sweeping rule changes introducing more electric power, active aerodynamics to replace the Drag Reduction System, and smaller and lighter cars. Even the drivers have admitted that having to harvest electrical power while racing has presented challenges with Red Bull's Max Verstappen threatening to walk away from the sport.

Monaco's relatively slow corners and lack of long straights means Sunday's race will be less impacted by the new regulations, according to Antonelli.

"I mean, it's one of those track where the batteries actually last for the whole straight," he said. "So definitely you don't have to worry about procedures that much. So it goes more back to what it was last year which is cool and what you need on a city track. A city track is already a big challenge for the driver and if you can just worry about driving, that's the best.

" In a separate announcement, Charles Leclerc has confirmed a multi-year contract extension with Ferrari, securing his future with the iconic team. The Monegasque driver, a fan favourite at his home Grand Prix, expressed his commitment to the Prancing Horse as he aims to bring a world championship to Maranello. The news comes amid intense speculation about driver line-ups for the upcoming seasons, with Ferrari poised to maintain its driver pairing of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz for the foreseeable future.

This stability at a top team contrasts with the fluid movements in the midfield and highlights the importance of securing star talent in a highly competitive environment. Leclerc's extension is a significant boost for Ferrari as they continue development under the new technical regulations and aim to challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing for both titles





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Formula One F1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Monaco Grand Prix Motogp Marco Bezzecchi Charles Leclerc Ferrari Contract Extension Regulation Changes Active Aerodynamics Electric Power

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