Antonelli Claims Historic Fifth Straight Win in Chaotic Monaco Grand Prix

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli secured a stunning fifth consecutive victory at the Monaco Grand Prix despite a late race interruption. The 19-year-old Italian became the youngest winner in the event's history after a red flag for track repairs and a restart.

Sunday, 07 Jun 2026 | 11:42 PM MYT Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monaco - June 7, 2026 Mercedes ' Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates after winning the Monaco Grand Prix REUTERS/Yves Herman MONACO, June 7 (Reuters) - Formula One championship leader Kimi Antonelli extended his victory streak to five by winning a chaotic Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Italian built a big lead after starting from pole position in his Mercedes but that evaporated after a late red flag to inspect a crumbling surface at the final corner following a crash that took out Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. After a delay of around 40 minutes while repairs were carried out, the race resumed with a standing start but ice-cool Antonelli was unfazed as he became the youngest ever winner of the iconic race.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton was runner-up for the second successive Grand Prix with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar third, although he was one of a number of drivers under investigation for a variety of infringements





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Formula One Monaco Grand Prix Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton Red Bull Isack Hadjar Race Crash Red Flag Standing Restart

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