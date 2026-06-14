Anti-sexual harassment tribunal receives fewer complaints than expected

The anti-sexual harassment tribunal established by the government in 2024 has received fewer complaints than expected, says deputy women, family and community development minister Lim Hui Ying. She said this showed that many victims were still afraid or unsure about coming forward, mainly because of poor awareness and the stigma attached to such cases.

The anti-sexual harassment tribunal established by the government in 2024 has received fewer complaints than expected, says deputy women, family and community development minister Lim Hui Ying.

She said this showed that many victims were still afraid or unsure about coming forward, mainly because of poor awareness and the stigma attached to such cases. Lim said workplace victims were often reluctant to file complaints for fear it could affect their careers, and sometimes they may not be seeking compensation but simply an apology. Her ministry was also trying to encourage more victims to come forward through awareness campaigns.

Lim added that victims were unaware they could file complaints online and also approach the tribunal on how to lodge a formal complaint. The tribunal introduced an online complaint system in January, while victims outside Kuala Lumpur did not have to travel to the capital for their cases to be heard. The tribunal had panel members nationwide, while officers could travel to other states to conduct hearings.

Lim added that the tribunal aims to settle cases within 60 days once proceedings begin, while child victims may give evidence from a separate room through live video instead of facing the panel directly. The anti-sexual harassment tribunal received a total of 99 complaints as of June 7 since it began operating on March 8, 2024.

Women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri was reported to have said that 80 complaints had been resolved while 19 are still being processed. According to Lim, sexual harassment was not limited to physical acts but included messages, visuals, eye contact and body gestures. Lim said less than 100 cases since 2024 is actually rather low. A lot of sexual harassment victims feel ashamed and afraid to file a complaint





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