Anthropic Releases Guardrailed Claude Fable 5 AI Model Amid Safety and Policy Debate

Anthropic has made its most powerful public AI model available: Claude Fable 5. The model matches the capability of the restricted Mythos 5 but includes safeguards to block malicious use, particularly in cybersecurity and biology. The launch coincides with the company's call for a global pause on advanced AI development, sparking discussion about responsible innovation.

Anthropic , the AI safety-focused startup, has launched a new version of its Claude AI model called Claude Fable 5 , which it describes as its most powerful publicly available AI to date.

The model demonstrates exceptional performance in software engineering, analytics, and scientific research, and is reported to outperform competitors on long, complex tasks. Fable 5 is essentially the same underlying model as the restricted Mythos 5, but with safeguards designed to prevent malicious use. These safeguards include limiting the model's capabilities in cybersecurity and biology research, as well as a secondary system that detects potential misuse-such as jailbreak attempts-and blocks the request.

In such cases, a less powerful model, Opus 4.8, will handle the query and the user will be notified. Anthropic cautions that the safeguards may occasionally flag harmless queries, though it says this is rare. The core purpose of these guardrails is to prevent criminals from leveraging the model to discover and exploit software vulnerabilities.

While some skepticism existed about Anthropic's earlier claim that the raw Mythos model was too dangerous for public release due to its cybersecurity and hacking prowess, the model has shown notable capabilities in past research. The decision to release a heavily restricted version reflects the company's stated mission of developing AI safely and responsibly. Access to Claude Fable 5 will be available to Claude subscribers at no additional cost for a limited time, after which usage will require credits.

Meanwhile, the unrestricted, safeguard‑free Mythos 5 remains exclusive to Anthropic's Project Glasswing, which is gradually expanding its partner network. The company is also planning a trusted access program to provide Mythos‑class models to vetted organizations. Intriguingly, the release of Fable 5 follows Anthropic's recent public call for a global pause on the development of the most advanced AI systems.

This timing raises questions about whether the company is 'leading by example' by continuing to push forward with more powerful models, albeit safeguarded ones, while advocating for broader industry caution





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Anthropic Claude Fable 5 AI Safety Mythos Guardrails Cybersecurity Project Glasswing AI Policy

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