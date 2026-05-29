Anthropic Raises $65 Billion, Valuation Soars to $965 Billion, Surpassing OpenAI

AI startup Anthropic, creator of the Claude model, has raised $65 billion in a new funding round, valuing it at $965 billion. The company focuses on enterprise clients and AI safety, and now surpasses OpenAI's valuation. Investors include major VCs and tech giants. Claude is available on all three major cloud platforms. Anthropic also faces a legal dispute with the Pentagon.

SAN FRANCISCO - Artificial intelligence company Anthropic announced on May 29 that it has raised $65 billion in a new funding round, valuing the Claude maker at $965 billion.

This valuation surpasses archrival OpenAI, which was valued at $852 billion in March, solidifying Anthropic's position as one of the most significant players in AI. The startup, led by CEO Dario Amodei, has drawn fans for its coding powers and state-of-the-art models. Founded by former OpenAI employees, including Amodei, Anthropic has a special focus on AI safety even as it rushes out new products to remain competitive.

The company's rise came by doubling down on delivering generative AI to enterprise clients rather than general users, the path initially chosen by archrival OpenAI. Anthropic's chief financial officer, Krishna Rao, said: 'This funding will help us serve the historic demand we are experiencing, stay at the research frontier, and bring Claude to more of the places where work happens.

' The funding round was led by major Silicon Valley venture capitalists Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks, and Sequoia Capital. It also includes $15 billion in previously committed investments from cloud giants, including $5 billion from Amazon. Semiconductor firms Micron, Samsung, and SK hynix, whose products are crucial to AI technology, also participated as strategic infrastructure partners.

Anthropic announced that Claude is now the first frontier AI model available across all three of the world's largest cloud platforms: Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. This broad availability underscores Anthropic's ambition to become the backbone of enterprise AI. Anthropic is also navigating a high-profile legal dispute with the Pentagon.

The company sued the Defense Department after it was designated a supply chain risk, a move Anthropic called unconstitutional retaliation for its refusal to grant the military unfettered access to its AI models. This controversy highlights the tension between AI safety commitments and national security interests.

Meanwhile, Anthropic has developed a powerful next-generation AI model called Mythos, with unprecedented cybersecurity capabilities. Due to potential risks, Anthropic restricts access to Mythos to security partners rather than releasing it to the public. Both Anthropic and OpenAI could go public as early as this year, while Elon Musk's SpaceX, which absorbed his AI company xAI in February, may begin trading as early as June 12 with a valuation of approximately $1.75 trillion.

Anthropic's near-trillion-dollar valuation and rapid growth signal its significant role in the AI industry, balancing innovation with responsibility





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