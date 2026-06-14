Anthropic and OpenAI Race to Go Public Amid CEO Rivalry

The generative AI boom's key players, Anthropic and OpenAI, are locked in an intense race to go public, with personal tensions between CEOs Sam Altman and Dario Amodei driving competition over valuation, financial reporting, and market perception.

The rivalry between Anthropic and OpenAI, two leading artificial intelligence companies, has intensified dramatically, shaping the pace and direction of the generative AI revolution. In late 2022, OpenAI learned that Anthropic was developing an AI-powered chatbot.

Upon hearing this, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman immediately ordered his team to accelerate work on a competing product. Within two weeks, ChatGPT was released, igniting a technological transformation that promises to reshape the global economy and how humans interact with machines. This competitive dynamic has only grown fiercer as both companies race to go public, each viewing the first listing as an opportunity to set the narrative for investor valuation and establish their CEO as the foremost voice in AI.

The personal and public tensions between Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, a former OpenAI researcher who contributed to the core technology behind ChatGPT, have become a driving force behind today's most significant technological upheaval. These tensions influence how quickly AI tools are deployed, what features they include, and ultimately how people use AI in their daily lives. The race to go public has accelerated recently.

In early June, Anthropic made a confidential filing with U.S. regulators, beating OpenAI to the punch. OpenAI followed a week later with its own filing. OpenAI is reportedly targeting a valuation of around $1 trillion, while bankers and advisers navigate increasingly complex relationships with both companies. Executives at each firm have pressed their IPO advisers for insights into the rival's plans, prompting some banks working with both to erect internal barriers between deal teams to prevent information leaks.

The competition extends beyond the IPO timing; it also involves how each company presents its financial story to investors. OpenAI has told investors and employees that Anthropic's accounting method overstates its revenue by billions of dollars. Anthropic books the full amount customers pay for its AI services as revenue, even though part of that sum is later routed to partners like Amazon and Google.

In contrast, OpenAI reports only net revenue after paying its partner, Microsoft. In an internal memo, OpenAI's chief revenue officer Denise Dresser told employees that Anthropic's financials are inflated, a move aimed at reassuring staff demoralized by Anthropic's rapid growth. Anthropic defends its practice, stating it follows established accounting rules because it acts as the principal in transactions, with cloud partners serving as distribution channels.

The intense competition between the two CEOs mirrors historical corporate rivalries, such as Elon Musk vs. Jeff Bezos in the space race or Bill Gates vs. Steve Jobs in the personal computer era. However, the stakes are arguably higher now, as the outcome will influence the development and deployment of AI technologies that affect every aspect of modern life. As Anastasios Angelopoulos, CEO of AI benchmarking company Arena, puts it: 'It's all-out war between these guys.

Every time there's a new release from Anthropic, the bet will be that OpenAI is soon to follow and vice versa.

' This rivalry, while driving rapid innovation, also creates pressure within both organizations. The desire to outpace the rival has sometimes led to internal tensions at OpenAI, as employees grapple with the fast pace and high expectations. As both companies prepare for their public market debuts, the world watches to see which will emerge as the dominant force in the AI industry and how their financial reporting standards will shape the sector's future





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