Ann Pow Sets New Record in Ultraman Australia, Inspires Women Everywhere

Malaysia's most prominent female endurance athlete, Ann Pow, has set a new record by becoming the first Malaysian female to complete the Ultraman Australia. This grueling race lasts over three days and involves a 10km swim, a 42km bicycle ride, and an 84.3km run, totaling over 500km. Pow's achievement is a testament to her physical prowess and mental toughness.

Ann Pow , Malaysia 's most prominent female endurance athlete, has set a new record by becoming the first Malaysia n female to complete the Ultraman Australia . This grueling race lasts over three days and involves a 10km swim, a 42km bicycle ride, and an 84.3km run, totaling over 500km.

Pow's achievement is a testament to her physical prowess and mental toughness. She is also the fastest Malaysian female triathlete, having completed Ironman Langkawi in 11 hours, 55 minutes, and 44 seconds in 2022. She later broke her own record at Ironman Malaysia 2024, completing the race in 11 hours, 33 minutes, and 37 seconds.

This achievement is all the more impressive given the physically demanding nature of Ironman Malaysia, which consists of a 3.8km ocean swim, a 180km bike ride, and a 42.2km marathon run. Pow has also represented Malaysia at the prestigious Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, in 2023, and in the duathlon at the 2022 Southeast Asia Asian Games. Her latest achievement inspires a generation of women to dream bigger, break barriers, and redefine what's possible.

Through a video posted by Arena Malaysia, Pow shared her journey throughout Ultraman Australia, including the physical and mental challenges she faced, as well as the sense of fulfillment she felt upon completing the race. Pow's achievement is a significant milestone in the world of endurance sports and serves as an inspiration to women everywhere to push beyond their limits and achieve their goals





therakyatpost / 🏆 14. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ann Pow Ultraman Australia Malaysia Endurance Sports Women In Sports

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A Forgotten Royal Tiara, A Malaysian Palace, And An Exhibition In MelbourneA Cartier jewellery show opening in Australia this month tells a story that, it turns out, passed through Malaysia decades ago.

Read more »

Negri Umno rejects claims it caused state’s political crisisSYDNEY: Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday (June 8) migration levels are reducing, responding to an opinion poll showing a right-wing populist party ahead of governing Labor.

Read more »

Remand rejected for lorry driver in fatal Sg Petani crashSYDNEY: Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday (June 8) migration levels are reducing, responding to an opinion poll showing a right-wing populist party ahead of governing Labor.

Read more »

Australia PM Albanese says migration to fall as far right surgesPUTRAJAYA: Residents in Sabah's east coast are advised to avoid coastal areas and comply with safety instructions following an early tsunami warning triggered by a strong earthquake off Mindanao in the Philippines.

Read more »