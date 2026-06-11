Anker CEO Predicts Future Obsolescence of Power Banks

Meng Yang, founder of Anker, believes portable chargers will eventually disappear like MP3 players, prompting the company to diversify its energy portfolio.

Meng Yang, the founder and chief executive officer of Anker , has recently shared a provocative perspective on the future of the portable charging industry. In a series of candid reflections, Yang expressed his belief that power banks, which have become indispensable accessories for millions of smartphone users worldwide, may eventually face total obsolescence.

He argues that the product category is unlikely to ever evolve into a market worth hundreds of billions of yuan because it serves a temporary gap in technology rather than a permanent human need. By comparing power banks to the rise and fall of MP3 players, cassette players, and CD players, Yang highlights a recurring pattern in consumer electronics where a specific device solves a problem for a decade before being rendered irrelevant by the next wave of innovation.

This perspective suggests that as internal battery technology improves or wireless power transmission becomes a reality, the need to carry a separate brick of energy will vanish. Despite these somber predictions for the specific product line, Anker as a corporation continues to demonstrate robust financial growth. The company reported a total revenue of 30.514 billion yuan in 2025, marking a significant year-over-year increase of 23.49 percent.

While charging and energy storage products remain a cornerstone of their income, generating 15.402 billion yuan, they now represent only about half of the total revenue stream. This shift is a deliberate strategic move by the leadership to diversify their portfolio. The company is no longer solely dependent on the portable charger market but has expanded into smart home devices, advanced charging accessories, and large-scale energy storage solutions.

The trend continued into the first quarter of 2026, where revenue reached 7.608 billion yuan, a growth of 26.93 percent. However, the company did see a slight dip in net profit attributable to shareholders, which fell by 4.87 percent to 472 million yuan, indicating the costs associated with this massive strategic transition. A critical part of Anker's recent internal evolution involves a reckoning with its own product management strategies.

During the 2025 annual shareholders meeting, the company made a surprising admission regarding its previous approach to product expansion. Anker acknowledged that it had been too aggressive in launching new models, reaching a point where it offered approximately 100 different power bank models in the year 2024 alone. This proliferation of choices was intended to capture every possible niche in the market, but it ultimately created an unsustainable burden on quality control systems.

The company admitted to its shareholders that maintaining the high standards of quality across 100 distinct product variations was an impossible task for any organization. By acknowledging that there should never have been so many models, Anker is now pivoting toward a leaner, more curated product lineup that prioritizes reliability and innovation over sheer volume. The broader implications of Yang's comments point toward a philosophy of adaptability in the fast-paced world of hardware.

While the current demand for external power remains high due to the energy-intensive nature of modern 5G devices and high-resolution screens, the long-term trajectory is uncertain. The history of electronics is littered with devices that were once considered essential but are now museum pieces. Anker's willingness to predict the death of its own flagship product category shows a rare level of corporate foresight.

Instead of clinging to a dying legacy, the company is investing in the next generation of energy tech. This includes fire-resistant battery technologies and more efficient magnetic charging systems. By transforming from a power bank company into a comprehensive energy solutions provider, Anker aims to survive the inevitable cycle of technological replacement that has claimed so many other consumer electronics brands over the last few decades





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