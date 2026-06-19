Android 17 Update Rollout: Brand-by-Brand List of Eligible Devices

A comprehensive guide to the Android 17 update rollout for various brands, including Pixel, OnePlus, Motorola, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Honor, and Sony.

Android 17 for Pixel devices, and soon other brands will begin rolling out the update. However, there’s a lot of uncertainty among users about whether their devices will receive this major upgrade.

So, we have prepared a brand-by-brand list of devices that will receive the Android 17 update, including Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Xiaomi, and more. Except for Google, no brand has announced the list of eligible devices for the Android 17 upgrade. So, we reviewed the current update policy for every brand to prepare the list. Since it’s based on the update policy, devices on the list are almost confirmed to receive the update.

Pixel phones, as always, are the first phones to receive the Android 17 update. The rollout went live on June 16 for all eligible devices, though the availability depends on your region. The stable version is expected to debut with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 in July 2026.

Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FEOnePlus Android 17 eligible devices list While the Android 17 beta has remained limited to the OnePlus 15, the stable version will be released for a bunch of devices across lineups. It will come with OxygenOS 16 on top, which is expected to be released around November 2026. Nothing will release Android 17 for most of its smartphones.

Motorola is expected to release the Android 17 update for dozens of phones across the premium Razr series, mid-range Edge lineup, and affordable Moto G series. Around a dozen of them are already part of the Motorola Edge 60, 60 Pro, 60 Neo, 60 Fusion, 60 StylusXiaomi has been publicly testing Android 17 beta on some premium models, such as the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, while the stable rollout is expected to kick off around October 2026.

In China, things may happen a few weeks earlier. Xiaomi 15, 15 Pro, 15 Ultra, 15T, 15T ProWhile no Redmi phones were a part of the early Android 17 beta program, they usually start receiving the update alongside premium Xiaomi phones. That means we can expect the stable rollout to begin in November 2026.

Oppo Android 17 eligible devices list While the Android 17 Developer Preview program remained limited to the Oppo Find X9 Pro, the stable release will reach a bunch of devices. The stable rollout is expected to begin in November 2026. Vivo may also begin rolling out Android 17 in November 2026. The update should come with OriginOS 7 skin at the top.

Realme GT 8 Pro is the only device from the brand to receive the Android 17 beta, but the stable update is due to arrive on a wide range of devices. The update will come with Realme UI 8.0 skin and is expected to start rolling out to devices in early November 2026.

Realme P4, P4 Pro, P4 Lite (4G/5G), P4 Power 5G, P4R, P4xAsus doesn’t have a good track record with software releases, and this year is expected to be no different. It will likely push the stable Android 17 update towards the end of the year. The Android 17 update for Honor devices is expected to come with a MagicOS 11 skin on top, and it is expected to start rolling out in October 2026.

Sony isn’t part of the Android 17 partner beta testing initiative, so it hasn’t released the beta update. The company is expected to push the stable update directly sometime around October 2026





gizmochina / 🏆 18. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Android 17 Update Pixel Devices Brand-By-Brand List Eligible Devices Update Policy Stable Version Oxygenos 16 Oxygenos 16 On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Magicos 11 Skin On Top Originos 7 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top Realme UI 8.0 Skin On Top

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