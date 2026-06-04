Andoni Iraola Appointed Liverpool Manager on Two-Year Deal

Former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has been named Liverpool's new manager on a two-year contract, tasked with reviving the club after a fifth-place finish and the departure of Mohamed Salah.

Andoni Iraola has been appointed as the new manager of Liverpool on a two-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Thursday. The 43-year-old Spaniard replaces Arne Slot, who led Liverpool to the title in his debut season but was dismissed after a disappointing second campaign.

Iraola, who previously managed Bournemouth, brings a reputation for high-pressing, attacking football that aligns with Liverpool's historic identity under Jurgen Klopp. In his statement, Iraola expressed his excitement: 'You don't need a lot of things to get attracted by Liverpool. Liverpool is Liverpool. But obviously the atmosphere, the supporters, the club, the players, the chance for me to coach top-level players, the chance to fight for titles.

I think it cannot be more attractive than this. It's difficult to find it. So, really excited to start.

' Iraola, a former Spain international who played for Athletic Bilbao from 2003 to 2015, took charge at Bournemouth in 2023 and transformed the club's fortunes. In the 2024-25 season, Bournemouth achieved 56 points and finished ninth, their joint-best top-flight finish at that time. He announced his departure from Bournemouth in April, but bettered that result this season by guiding the club to sixth place and securing Europa League qualification.

Under his tenure, Bournemouth became known for their progressive style, pressing high and attacking swiftly, a philosophy that fits seamlessly with Liverpool's traditional brand of high-octane football. This approach was notably sought after by Mohamed Salah before his departure from the Merseyside club. Iraola now faces the challenge of revitalizing a Liverpool side that finished fifth last season, while also coping with the absence of Salah, who had been the team's primary goal scorer for the past decade.

The appointment marks a significant step up for Iraola, as the Liverpool job is the most high-profile of his managerial career and will serve as a test of his credentials. With a squad that includes talents like Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and a solid midfield, Iraola will aim to restore Liverpool's position among the Premier League elite. His ability to implement a cohesive system and inspire his players will be crucial as he seeks to bring silverware back to Anfield.

The football world will be watching closely to see if Iraola can replicate his Bournemouth success on a grander stage





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