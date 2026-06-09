Anatomical Dolls Empower Child Abuse Victims to Speak in Malaysian Courts

Malaysia's judiciary uses anatomically accurate dolls to help child witnesses convey details of sexual abuse, integrating the tool into mobile court units and victim support services.

In Malaysia, the courts have adopted a novel yet practical tool to help child survivors of sexual abuse give testimony: anatomically correct dolls. These specially designed figures resemble real human bodies, complete with facial features, retractable tongues, clothing and accurately proportioned genitalia.

They are not toys for play but instruments that enable children, who may be traumatized, shy or lack the vocabulary to describe what happened to them, to point to the parts of their bodies that were assaulted. As Registrar of the Subordinate Courts of Malaya Mohammed Mokhzani Mokhtar explains, language often fails in these cases - there are dozens of local terms for male genitalia alone - so showing the anatomy with a doll can convey the facts more clearly to a judge or prosecutor.

During a recorded interview, a prosecutor may ask the child what the perpetrator did and then hand the doll to the child, allowing the young witness to demonstrate the actions by moving the doll's limbs or fingers. In one recent case involving a five‑year‑old girl who was molested at a nursery, the child used the doll's finger to indicate the exact location of the abuse, providing a precise account that was later entered into the court record as admissible evidence.

The deployment of these dolls is now standard across every Children's Court in Peninsular Malaysia. Each court complex houses five pairs of dolls, each pair assigned to a specific age group and gender - from infants to teenagers, adults and seniors - ensuring that the model mirrors the victim's own developmental stage. The dolls are also part of the Judiciary's Children's Mobile Court initiative.

A dedicated van, known as the Victims' Nexus to Justice (VNEJ), travels to remote locations and serves as a mobile child‑witness room, equipped with a complete set of dolls. The VNEJ, one of three components of the initiative, is used primarily in cases prosecuted under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act, providing a child‑friendly environment that reduces the intimidation of a traditional courtroom.

Deputy Registrar Zuhair Rosli demonstrates the dolls' functionality, including the retractable tongue, to illustrate how the tools are handled sensitively by trained staff. The use of anatomical dolls underscores a broader commitment by Malaysian authorities to protect vulnerable children throughout the legal process. Victim liaison officers, trained psychologists and social workers coordinate with law enforcement to ensure that children receive emotional support, legal guidance and safe avenues to report abuse.

The judiciary's approach is complemented by a network of hotlines offering free, confidential assistance, such as Talian Kasih (15999), Talian BuddyBear (1800‑18‑2327), and the One Crisis Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Sungai Buloh and Putrajaya hospitals. By combining specialized forensic tools with compassionate support services, Malaysia aims to make the courtroom a safer space for child victims, allowing their voices to be heard without re‑traumatization





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Child Protection Sexual Abuse Testimony Anatomical Dolls Malaysian Judiciary Victim Support Services

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