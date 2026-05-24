Analysts warn that shifting further to the right for Umno and BN could cost coalition both partners and urban seats

Analysts warn that shifting further to the right for Umno and Barisan Nasional could cost the coalition both its non-Malay partners and its footing in urban seats. They believe that Umno is attempting to challenge PN’s dominance by offering a similar right-leaning narrative, while Azmil Tayeb argues that Umno cannot beat PN at Malay-Muslim identity politics. Khairy Jamaluddin, Umno Youth chief, said Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi may tolerate Akmal’s controversial politics due to the perceived danger on the political right posed by PN. Azmil Tayeb rejects the centrist framing, arguing that it obscures the structural reality of the BN coalition model. Umno serves as the BN lynchpin that focuses on Malay-Muslim interests while sharing power with MCA and MIC. PAS has increased its representation, while Umno’s parliamentary strength has fallen sharply.

Analysts warn that shifting further to the right for Umno and Barisan Nasional could cost the coalition both its non-Malay partners and its footing in urban seats .

Hisommudin Bakar of Ilham Centre believes that Umno is attempting to challenge PN’s dominance by offering a similar right-leaning narrative, while Azmil Tayeb of Universiti Sains Malaysia argues that Umno cannot beat PN at Malay-Muslim identity politics. Khairy Jamaluddin, Umno Youth chief, said Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi may tolerate Akmal’s controversial politics due to the perceived danger on the political right posed by PN.

Azmil Tayeb rejects the centrist framing, arguing that it obscures the structural reality of the BN coalition model. Umno serves as the BN lynchpin that focuses on Malay-Muslim interests while sharing power with MCA and MIC. PAS has increased its representation, while Umno’s parliamentary strength has fallen sharply. Hisommudin suggests that Umno Youth should rebuild a fresher political narrative that speaks directly to the aspirations and frustrations of contemporary Malay youth





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Umno Barisan Nasional Shifting Further To The Right Challenge PN’S Dominance Malay-Muslim Identity Politics Old Political Script Malaysians Political Right BN Coalition Model PAS Umno Youth Akmal Saleh Dr Akmal Saleh Khairy Jamaluddin Ahmad Zahid Hamidi MCA MIC Non-Malay Partners Urban Seats Political Narrative Contemporary Malay Youth Frustrations Aspirations Pakatan Nasional Perikatan Nasional

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