Analysts Warn Bersatu's Disciplinary Actions May Stifle Diversity and Adaptability

A political analyst cautions that Bersatu's efforts to stabilize itself through disciplinary measures could reduce internal diversity and weakening its long-term prospects, while an industry consultant highlights rising tensions with Umno as the two Malay-based parties compete for voter support.

Political analyst Tawfik Yaakub has cautioned that while the recent disciplinary actions taken against leaders within Bersatu might help stabilise the party, they could also reduce the diversity of perspectives, hampering its long-term growth.

Tawfik, an expert from Universiti Malaya, noted that the remarks by Bersatu's information chief, Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz, were strategically aimed at projecting stability by retaining loyalists who adhere to party discipline. He explained that, from an organisational perspective, this approach minimizes internal conflict and makes it easier for the party to function cohesively, especially during elections.

However, Tawfik warned that this strict approach could backfire by stifling internal criticism and losing the checks and balances essential for a healthy political party. He emphasized that if dissenting voices are dismissed as disloyal, Bersatu risks becoming rigid and unable to adapt to changing public opinions. As a relatively new party, Tawfik argued, Bersatu needs a mix of technocrats, grassroots leaders, and diverse viewpoints to remain relevant and expand its influence.

If the party continues to expel or sideline high-profile leaders, it could weaken its position at the national level. He questioned whether stability alone would be enough to garner broad public support, cautioning that a lack of internal debate could lead to stagnation.

Meanwhile, Tun Faisal recently defended the disciplinary measures taken against several Bersatu leaders, stating that such actions were necessary to ensure that party members upheld the party's constitution and ethical standards. These measures included sackings, suspensions, and warnings for leaders accused of violating party rules. Some of the affected leaders claimed their punitive actions were linked to their association with Hamzah Zainudin, who was expelled from Bersatu earlier this year amid a leadership dispute with party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri, a consultant from Global Asia Consulting, added that Tun Faisal’s remarks urging Umno to absorb Bersatu's 'problematic' leaders suggest a growing rivalry between the two Malay-based parties. Zaharuddin warned that if Umno were to accept these leaders, it could create the impression of desperation under Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s leadership. He noted that this competition reflects broader tensions within Malaysia's political landscape, particularly as parties vie for influence among the Malay electorate





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