Analysts Foresee BN-Pakatan Showdown in Crowded Johor State Election

Despite the entry of new political parties, analysts predict that the Johor state election will remain a contest primarily between Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan. The analysis covers the impact of new entrants, internal conflicts within Perikatan Nasional, the significance of voter turnout, and a recent controversy involving a Pakatan assemblyman.

Analysts suggest that the upcoming Johor state election will likely be dominated by a two-way contest between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), despite a crowded field including new political parties like Gerakan Reset and Parti Bersama Malaysia.

Political analyst Assoc Prof Dr Mazlan Ali from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia notes that while multi-cornered fights are expected, the core battle remains between BN and PH. He expresses skepticism about the impact of new parties due to their limited grassroots support. He also points out internal disagreements within Perikatan Nasional (PN), particularly between PAS and Bersatu, which could lead to them contesting against each other in some seats, further fragmenting the opposition.

Another analyst, Assoc Prof Dr Md Akbal Abdullah from Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia, highlights the crucial role of voter turnout, which was low (about 54%) during the 2022 state election due to the pandemic, benefiting BN which won 40 of 56 seats. State elections and by-elections typically see lower turnout compared to general elections because many outstation voters delay returning home unless it's a nationwide poll.

He also mentions a recent controversy involving Pakatan's Skudai assemblyman Marina Ibrahim, regarding a letter she allegedly wrote declining a seat offer and a GLC position, which might affect voter motivation. The election follows the dissolution of the Johor state assembly on June 1, making it the state's 16th state election. Historically, besides the major coalitions, parties like Pejuang, Warisan, Parti Sosialis Malaysia, and Putra have also contested.

The analysis underscores that despite the presence of new entrants, the contest will primarily hinge on the established BN vs PH rivalry, with factors like turnout and intra-coalition dynamics playing pivotal roles





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Johor State Election Barisan Nasional Pakatan Harapan Perikatan Nasional Voter Turnout Parti Baru Analisis Politik Pilihan Raya Negeri

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