Analysts and Watchdogs Reject Emergency Proposal to Delay Melaka Election

Experts and electoral watchdogs have strongly opposed a proposal to declare a state of emergency and postpone the Melaka state election, arguing that economic pressures are not sufficient grounds for such extraordinary measures and that democratic processes must be upheld.

Analysts and electoral watchdogs have strongly rebuked a proposal to declare a state of emergency and postpone the Melaka state election, citing economic pressures as justification. This stance was reiterated by multiple experts who emphasized that emergency powers should be reserved for exceptional circumstances, not as a tool for political expediency.

The suggestion, put forth by DAP’s Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong, was aimed at addressing the rising cost of living, which he linked to the global fuel crisis exacerbated by the conflict in the Middle East. However, the consensus among the informed voices is that economic difficulties, while significant, are manageable through established fiscal policies and governmental interventions, rather than by suspending democratic processes. Universiti Malaya socio-political analyst Prof Datuk Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi articulated this point clearly, stating that emergencies are appropriate for genuine security threats or severe risks to public safety. He cautioned that using economic hardship as a pretext for postponing elections could be misconstrued as an attempt to circumvent the people's mandate. Echoing this sentiment, Malaysia National Council of Professors fellow Dr Azmi Hassan found no compelling justification for delaying the Melaka state election, highlighting the lack of a direct and significant link between the energy crisis and the necessity of such a postponement. The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) chairman, Muham­mad Faisal Abdul Aziz, underscored the importance of clearly defined parameters for any emergency declaration, stressing that it should not be employed as a matter of convenience. He raised a pertinent question about how economic hardship would be precisely defined to warrant an emergency, noting that economic challenges are a recurring aspect of public life. Further reinforcing these arguments, former Malaysian Bar president Salim Bashir referenced Article 150 of the Federal Constitution, which grants the Yang di-Pertuan Agong the authority to proclaim an emergency only in instances of a grave threat to security, economic life, or public order. Bashir emphasized the foundational role of elections in a democratic system and warned that any postponement lacking robust and legitimate grounds risks destabilizing institutional certainty. He acknowledged that the final decision rests with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who would meticulously evaluate such proposals against the prevailing circumstances. Melaka MCA Youth chief Tee Tian Ling contributed to the discourse by asserting that issues like the increasing cost of living and infrastructure deficiencies ought to be tackled through effective governance and well-formulated policies, not through the invocation of extraordinary constitutional measures. He expressed concern that resorting to emergency powers might detract from finding solutions to the root problems and could erode public confidence in governance standards. Finally, Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh dismissed the proposal as imprudent, recalling Malaysia's past successes in navigating economic downturns without resorting to emergency rule. He pointed out that economic challenges are a global phenomenon and that other nations have not seen similar proposals for invoking emergency powers. Saleh's statement, made via Facebook, also raised questions about the governing capacity of those advocating for such measures. The collective expert opinion firmly rejects the notion that economic difficulties justify the suspension of democratic elections. Instead, it advocates for robust policy responses and sound governance to address the challenges faced by the populace





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Melaka Election State Of Emergency Economic Pressures Electoral Watchdogs Democratic Processes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

State leader breaks ranks, demands MA leadership step downMelaka Athletics chief Fadzil Bakar speaks out, warning of consequences for athletes and calling for resignations at the top.

Read more »

No Need for Emergency Declaration to Postpone State Elections, Says Perikatan Nasional ChiefPerikatan Nasional Chairman Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar stated that there is no necessity to declare a state of emergency to postpone the Johor and Melaka State Elections. He highlighted that the current national situation differs from the COVID-19 pandemic era, which required strict movement controls. While acknowledging that circumstances can change, he emphasized that an emergency declaration is not currently warranted.

Read more »

Malaysian Raised By Deaf Parents Now Helps Bridge The Gap Between Silence And SoundAt just 19, he is a certified sign language interpreter with the Melaka Deaf Association.

Read more »

Zahid Hamidi: Election readiness primary goal for Melaka Umno meet tonightMELAKA, April 17 — Planning and preparations for the upcoming General Election (GE) and State Elections will be the primary focus of the Umno Melaka meeting scheduled for...

Read more »

Melaka halal hub attracted RM467mil in investments as of March, says Ab RaufLOS ANGELES, April ⁠16 (Reuters) - Netflix Chairman Reed Hastings is leaving the streaming service he co-founded 29 ⁠years ago as the company regains its footing after it lost its $72 ‌billion deal for Warner Bros Discovery.

Read more »

BN must retain two-thirds majority in Melaka, says ZahidLOS ANGELES, April ⁠16 (Reuters) - Netflix Chairman Reed Hastings is leaving the streaming service he co-founded 29 ⁠years ago as the company regains its footing after it lost its $72 ‌billion deal for Warner Bros Discovery.

Read more »