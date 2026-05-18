Amsterdam to Install Animal Ladders in Canals to Rescue Cats and Other Small Animals from Drowning

To prevent cats and other small animals from drowning in the canals of Amsterdam, the city authorities are investing over 100,000 euros to install animal ladders or mini wooden staircases along canal walls. The ladders will help animals climb out safely if they fall in the canals.

Amsterdam is investing around €100,000 in mini wooden staircase s, also known as animal ladder s, to help cats and other small animals climb out of the canals safely.

Existing cases of cats drowning in the canals have led to this initiative. Only a few cities, such as Amersfoort, have already started this measure with a total of around 300 tiny ladders. The authorities in Amsterdam are working closely with animal rescuers to locate and implement these ladders where accidents are most likely to occur





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Animal Welfare Animal Welfare Canals Animal Ladder Mini Wooden Staircase Amsterdam Amersfoort

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