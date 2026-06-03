Ampang Line Resumes Phased Operations After Major Repair Works

The Ampang Line in Kuala Lumpur has resumed phased operations after major repair works at Chan Sow Lin Station, with full service restoration still ongoing. Passengers between Ampang and Sentul Timur will need a single transfer at Chan Sow Lin, adding about five minutes to journey times.

The Ampang Line will return to a temporary operating mode from Wednesday, as major repair works following an incident at Chan Sow Lin Station near completion, according to Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd .

Under the revised arrangement by Rapid KL, train services between Putra Heights and Sentul Timur will continue to operate as normal without requiring transfers. However, passengers travelling between Ampang and Sentul Timur in both directions will need to make a single transfer at Chan Sow Lin Station. Free shuttle buses will continue to operate for affected commuters, with around 10 buses deployed across key routes linking Chan Sow Lin, Masjid Jamek, Sentul, Bandaraya, Maluri, Pandan Jaya and Ampang.

The operator said support staff will be stationed at key locations to manage passenger flow, particularly during anticipated post-holiday surges. Ampang to Sentul Timur: transfer at Chan Sow Lin (Platform 1A), with about five-minute intervals during peak hours Sentul Timur to Ampang: transfer at Chan Sow Lin (Platform 1B), with about eight-minute intervals during off-peak hours Rapid KL said engineering and technical teams had completed repair and replacement works, system restoration, full inspections of infrastructure and rolling stock, as well as additional verification and monitoring.

Around 400 personnel, including Rapid Troopers, auxiliary police and station staff, were deployed throughout the disruption period to assist passengers and provide real-time guidance. Commuters are advised to check updates via Rapid KL's official social media channels and the MyRapid PULSE app





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Ampang Line Kuala Lumpur Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd Rapid KL Chan Sow Lin Station

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