Ammara Eliminated from Talk To My Manager Season 2 But Eyes Bright Future with Music Offer

In the latest episode of Talk To My Manager Season 2, contestant Ammara was eliminated from the competition after reaching the semi-finals. Despite her exit, she received an offer from popular singer Mimifly for a song collaboration, turning her elimination into a new beginning. Manager Eira Syazira praised Ammara's perseverance and positive attitude throughout the show. Ammara expressed that this is just the start of her artistic journey and she plans to continue learning and recording. The show now moves to its final stage next Sunday with five contestants remaining in the race for the championship title.

SHAH ALAM: The dreams of Talk To My Manager Season 2 participants Eira Syazira and Ammara to reach the finals were dashed when she was eliminated last night.

Eira, who replaced Azad Jasmin as manager, expressed pride in Ammara's performance, who fought tirelessly to reach the semi-finals.

"Alhamdulillah, she fought. I'm proud of her. She received a lot of criticism, but ignored it and continued to do her best every week. My advice to her is, it's okay, this is just a competition.

I see her striving hard to prove she can sing. So, she remains positive," she said. Although eliminated in the semi-finals, Ammara still managed to smile when popular singer Mimifly offered her a song.

"Mimi contacted Azad to say she has a song for Ammara and will go into the studio after finishing with TTMM. Insya-Allah we will expedite it," she shared. Ammara meanwhile stated that her elimination is not an end but rather the beginning of her career as an artist.

"I only now understand the feeling of being a titled artist. This is just the beginning, I will continue studying as usual and record songs," she said. TTMM2, entering the final stages next Sunday, will see five contestants competing for the championship. Those who have secured final tickets are Azeva and her manager Datuk A. Aida, Cik B and Datuk Seri Vida, Husain and Jamilul Hayat, Kim Khairii and Safura, and Anggerik and Adira





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Talk To My Manager TTMM2 Ammara Mimifly Azad Jasmin Eira Syazira Reality Show Singing Competition Malaysian Entertainment Semi-Finals Elimination Music Collaboration

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