During a ceremony at SMK Tun Perak, AMK leader Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim urged the public to address questions about the delayed Felda Pioneer Day directly to Felda chairman Ahmad Shabery Cheek, dismissing claims of federal government interference and stressing that upcoming state elections should focus on stability and governance rather than scandal‑driven narratives.

Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim presented ceremonial gifts to the representatives of various government agencies who attended an award ceremony at SMK Tun Perak in Padang Rengas, Perak, on Thursday.

While the event was formally a recognition of the school's cooperation with public institutions, the youth leader used the platform to address a contentious political issue that has dominated recent headlines in the southern state of Johor. The Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief insisted that any questions concerning the postponement of the Felda Pioneer Day celebrations must be directed straight to Felda's chairman, Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek, rather than being framed as a directive from the federal government.

Kamil emphasized that the responsibility for the decision lay with Felda's top management and warned that speculation linking the delay to a power struggle between the central ruling coalition and the Johor state administration was unfounded. He reiterated that the chairman's office had issued a formal letter to the Johor Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, on 16 June explaining that the festivities originally scheduled for 20 and 21 June at Felda Ulu Belitong would be postponed due to logistical considerations, not political interference.

The postponement sparked a wave of social‑media commentary suggesting that the cancellation was a symptom of the growing rift between the federal government and the Johor state apparatus, especially in the run‑up to the upcoming state elections in Johor and Negeri Sembilan. Kamil responded by positioning his party's youth wing as a voice of reason, urging voters to look beyond superficial accusations of corruption or personal misconduct when evaluating candidates.

He argued that the true stakes of the Johor state election lie in the need for stable governance, noting that the state still has a full year before its next scheduled election cycle.

"If the issue is stability, the state already has a clear timetable; there is no immediate crisis that justifies an early poll," he told reporters during the ceremony. The AMK leader also cautioned against the narrative that the election is being triggered by scandalous behaviour such as embezzlement of public funds or land theft.

Instead, he highlighted that the driving force behind the electoral push is a power struggle among certain political factions that are attempting to sow instability for their own advantage. Looking ahead to the broader campaign strategies for the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections, Kamil said his party will focus on presenting a compelling case to the electorate that emphasizes competence, integrity and a commitment to development rather than partisan rhetoric.

He urged Malaysians to evaluate candidates on their ability to deliver public services and safeguard the nation's resources, rather than being swayed by sensationalist claims of governmental sabotage.

"The people deserve a clear picture of what these elections mean for their daily lives," he concluded, calling for a calm, issue‑focused discourse in the months leading up to the polls. The youth leader's remarks underscore AMK's intent to steer the conversation away from conjecture about the Felda postponement and toward substantive policy debates that address the core concerns of the electorate in both Johor and Negeri Sembilan





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Angkatan Muda Keadilan Felda Pioneer Day Johor State Election Political Stability Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim

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