Amirudin Shari's Inadequate Response to Healthcare Needs

The menteri besar's statement is met with disappointment and concern, as it fails to address the reality of healthcare accessibility and affordability for low-income individuals. The refusal to prioritize projects based on basic public needs is criticized, and the potential to convert underutilized government buildings into healthcare facilities is highlighted as an opportunity to address the issue.

Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari has given an irresponsible response to a pressing healthcare issue, citing Malaysia's aging population and the needs of the state as a whole, but failing to understand the plight of those without incomes.

The wealthiest state in the country overlooks the inadequate healthcare for its citizens and the exorbitant fees at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC). The government's 'no suitable land' excuse is questioned, considering the availability of land for other developments. The need for efficient administration, strong public investment, and conversion of underutilized government buildings into accessible healthcare facilities is emphasized, while the state government's lack of financial assistance is criticized





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Amirudin Shari Healthcare Agility Population Aging Financial Assistance Poor Development Petaling Jaya UMMC

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