Amir Masdi Touched by Prime Minister’s Praise for Winds of Glory Concert Performance

Singer Amir Masdi shares his emotional reaction to receiving praise from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his performance at the Winds of Glory concert, highlighting the collaboration with SPWinds and the challenges faced during rehearsals. The event also served as a fundraising effort for SPWinds' participation in the 2026 World Music Contest.

KUALA LUMPUR: Singer Amir Masdi expressed deep gratitude after receiving praise from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his vocal quality and performance during the Winds of Glory concert.

The compliment was conveyed by the principal of Sekolah Seri Putri (SSP), Julaila Yahya, who revealed that the Prime Minister was highly impressed by Amir’s energetic performance throughout the two-hour concert. Reflecting on the matter, Amir, whose full name is Amir Syazwan Masdi, 29, admitted to being deeply moved that his talent had caught the attention of the nation’s top leader.

'Can you see my hair standing on end? When he gave me praise, I took it with great pride, not just for myself but also for SPWinds. Without SPWinds, my voice wouldn’t have sounded as beautiful, along with the support of the production team and everyone involved.

Personally, I and SPWinds would like to express our highest gratitude to the Prime Minister for his support and positive words,' he said when met at the Plenary Hall, Putrajaya International Convention Centre, on Friday. The Winds of Glory concert featured a unique collaboration between Amir and the Sekolah Seri Putri orchestra (SPWinds), performing over 28 songs. Sharing further, the 2016 Akademi Fantasia winner admitted that the main challenge was the limited rehearsal time.

'It was indeed challenging to deliver a concert with over 28 songs with only four rehearsal sessions. However, I had full confidence in the SPWinds princesses. Despite facing exams, they practiced diligently. Their discipline was very high, and our combined effort resulted in a very solid performance,' he said.

Meanwhile, one of the most captivating moments was when Amir performed Azizah, a timeless classic popularized by the legendary P. Ramlee. According to Amir, the song selection was suggested by SPWinds to honor the guest of honor.

'I just followed the school’s suggestion. They informed me that Datuk Seri is a fan of M. Nasir and Azizah. Initially, I was a bit surprised because I had never sung it before. I then studied the song, while the orchestra prepared a fresh musical arrangement that suited my vocals.

Alhamdulillah, everything went smoothly,' he said. Additionally, Julaila shared that the Prime Minister had contributed to the Sekolah Seri Putri Parents Support Group (KSIB) under the Parents-Teachers Association (PIBG) to support student talent development. The concert was organized as a fundraising effort to enable SPWinds to participate in the 2026 World Music Contest (WMC), scheduled for July next year in Kerkrade, Netherlands. Last year, SPWinds made history by winning the Gold Award at the 11th World Orchestra Festival in Vienna





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