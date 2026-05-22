Amin Abdul Mem resigns as Sabah PKR vice-chairman, becoming latest exit in state chapter

Several high-profile members of the Sabah PKR chapter, including vice-chairman Amin Abdul Mem, have resigned from the party. Other resignations included Razeef Rakimin and Artini Ali Taugan.

PETALING JAYA: Sabah PKR vice-chairman Amin Abdul Mem has resigned as a party member, becoming the latest figure in the state chapter to exit the party.

As a result, Amin relinquishes his state post as well as his position as Semporna PKR chief after 27 years with the party. Former PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli’s departure from the party to take over Parti Bersama Malaysia is cited as the reason for his exit. Other party members from Sabah, including Tuaran PKR chief Razeef Rakimin and Sabah PKR women’s deputy chief Artini Ali Taugan, have also quit the party.

Amin in his statement expressed his gratitude to his comrades and to the Sabah PKR chief Mustapha Sakmud for their support and cooperation, wishing his friends who remain in the party to respect their political stands and maintain their friendship





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Sabah PKR Amin Abdul Mem Rafizi Ramli Parti Bersama Malaysia Tuaran PKR Chief Razeef Rakimin Artini Ali Taugan Mustapha Sakmud

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