American-Style Burger Chains Struggle in Vietnam Despite Expansion

After more than a decade of expansion, several Western fast-food chains are shifting from aggressive growth to consolidation. Competition and deeply entrenched local eating habits make it harder to win over Vietnamese consumers. Burgers, a staple of American fast food, have yet to become an everyday meal choice among Vietnamese consumers.

Burgers, a staple of American fast food, have yet to become an everyday meal choice for many Vietnam ese consumers. American-style burger chains are finding Vietnam a far tougher market than expected.

Despite more than a decade of expansion, several Western fast-food chains are shifting from aggressive growth to consolidation due to intensifying competition and deeply entrenched local eating habits. Burger King, for instance, has struggled to establish a sustainable business model in Vietnam, while McDonald's, KFC, and Lotteria have leveraged early entry and localised menus to capture market share





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American-Style Burger Chains Vietnam Consumption Habits Localised Menus Intense Competition Value-Conscious Dining Burger Meal Pricing Strategy Franchising Market Challenges Gotama Films

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