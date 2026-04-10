AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Price and Release Date Revealed

AMD announces the launch price of the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2, its top-of-the-line 3D V-Cache CPU, at US$899. The CPU features 192MB of L3 Cache and 208MB total cache, a 200W TDP, and is expected to provide a 5-10% performance increase over its predecessor. Global launch is scheduled for April 22.

AMD has officially announced the launch price for its upcoming flagship processor, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 . The highly anticipated CPU , featuring advanced 3D V-Cache technology, will retail for US$899, which translates to approximately RM3,568. This pricing revelation was shared by David McAfee, the VP and GM of Ryzen CPU and Radeon Graphics at AMD , through his official X account, providing a concrete figure for potential buyers and enthusiasts.

The 9950X3D2 is poised to be a significant advancement in the CPU market, building upon the success of its predecessors and incorporating the latest innovations from AMD to deliver enhanced performance and efficiency. This announcement confirms earlier speculations and provides crucial information for consumers planning their next system builds, allowing them to accurately budget for the upcoming release.\The 9950X3D2 distinguishes itself from its counterparts by being the first Zen5 CPU to feature both chiplets stacked with AMD's 2nd Gen 3D V-Cache technology. This innovative design results in an impressive 192MB of L3 Cache, bringing the total cache to a substantial 208MB out of the box. While retaining the same core and thread count as the previous generation, with 16 cores and 32 threads, there are some notable specification adjustments. The base clock remains constant at 4.3GHz, while the boost clock is slightly adjusted to 5.6GHz, marginally lower than the 9950X3D. Consequently, the power consumption has seen an increase to accommodate the advanced features and expanded capabilities. The TDP (Thermal Design Power) has been raised to 200W, a notable jump from the 170W of the 9950X3D, indicating the increased demands placed on the processor. AMD anticipates the 9950X3D2 will provide a performance increase between 5% and 10% over its predecessor, solidifying its position as a top-tier offering for gamers and power users seeking the ultimate in processing power and responsiveness. This improvement is expected to translate into smoother gameplay, faster application loading times, and enhanced overall system performance across various demanding workloads, underlining AMD's commitment to pushing the boundaries of CPU technology.\The Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 is scheduled to hit global store shelves on April 22nd. The official price confirmation provides a crucial piece of information for consumers eager to acquire the latest technology. While AMD has not provided local pricing details, the announced US pricing gives a clear understanding of the processor's value and how it fits within the market landscape. Initial speculations regarding the local pricing of approximately RM3,400 appear to be in the general vicinity of the eventual cost, demonstrating a reasonable prediction of the likely retail price. To gain a better perspective on the performance characteristics and capabilities of the upcoming processor, AMD is encouraging prospective buyers to review previous X3D king-of-the-hill models, offering detailed insights into what to anticipate from the newest addition to the X3D family. This strategy enables consumers to make well-informed purchasing decisions, capitalizing on the latest advancements in processing technology to optimize their computing experience. The combination of advanced features, enhanced performance, and a clear launch price creates anticipation for the April release, further establishing AMD’s prominent place in the competitive processor market





LowyatNET / 🏆 13. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AMD Ryzen 9950X3D2 CPU 3D V-Cache Price Release Date Zen5 Performance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fahmi rebukes Hadi over fuel price claimsPUTRAJAYA: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today rebuked PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang over the latter’s remarks on rising fuel prices

Read more »

Huge price disparity fuels smugglersKUALA LUMPUR: Here is a recap of the announcements that made headlines in Corporate Malaysia.

Read more »

Malaysia's Petrol Prices Remain High Despite Oil Price DropThe Malaysian Ministry of Finance explains why petrol and diesel prices haven't decreased at the pump, attributing it to supply lag and past procurement costs, despite a recent drop in global crude oil prices. Subsidized and unsubsidized prices are also detailed.

Read more »

Why Petrol Prices Remain High Despite Global Crude Oil Price DropsSeismik examines the discrepancy between falling global crude oil prices and the continued high prices at petrol stations. It highlights the increase in retail prices for RON95 and diesel and explains the factors contributing to this disparity, including the use of average prices from the previous week and the influence of past high supply costs.

Read more »

Shell Malaysia Works to Stabilize Fuel Supply Amid Price Hikes and ShortagesShell Malaysia is addressing fuel supply issues at its petrol stations nationwide after recent price increases and reports of shortages, particularly in Penang. The company is focusing on maintaining supply continuity while the Finance Ministry monitors the situation following a significant rise in diesel prices.

Read more »

RM12,000 Bribe Allegations: Fifth Suspect Remanded in Ketum Case, Fuel Price Concerns RemainA man in his 30s is the latest suspect to be remanded by the MACC in connection with a RM12,000 bribery case. The bribe was allegedly paid to prevent legal action against an individual found with ketum leaves. This adds to the ongoing public discussion about corruption within the enforcement agencies and the cost of petrol at the pump.

Read more »