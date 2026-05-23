AMD Releases New WHQL Driver Update for Older Radeon GPUs

AMD has updated its driver for Polaris and Vega series GPUs with the Adrenalin Edition 26.5.2 files. These drivers target outdated GPUs based on the GCN and Vega architecture and support cards from the Radeon RX 400, RX 500, 500X, RX Vega, Radeon VII, and Radeon Pro Duo series. The driver release aims to address an intermittent application crashing while playing Apex Legends on older Polaris GPUs.

If you’re one of those PC gamers who are still using AMD 's Polaris or Vega series GPUs, you may be happy to know that the red chipmaker released a new WHQL driver update for them.

The new Adrenalin Edition 26.5.2 files are separate from the current RDNA series GPUs and are targeted towards older Radeon GPUs. Specifically, the drivers support GPUs based on the Graphics Core Next (GCN) and Vega architecture. These include cards from the Radeon RX 400, RX 500, 500X, RX Vega, Radeon VII, and Radeon Pro Duo series.

There is also a reference to the Radeon 600 Series, but this is a notebook reference driver, and support is typically limited for system vendor features





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AMD Radeon Driver GCN Vega GPGPU Irregular Application Crashing Apex Legends Graphics Core Next (GCN) Graphics Technology Architecture (GTA)

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