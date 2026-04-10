Ambulance Involved in Collision Near Universiti Sains Malaysia

An ambulance, a Perodua Axia, and a Proton Saga were involved in a collision near Universiti Sains Malaysia. The incident, which was captured on video and widely shared on social media, resulted in several injuries. Police are investigating the cause of the accident, with initial findings pointing towards a failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

A serious traffic accident occurred on Jalan Bukit Gambir near Universiti Sains Malaysia yesterday, involving an ambulance responding to an emergency call, a Perodua Axia, and a Proton Saga. The incident, which quickly went viral on social media due to footage captured at the scene, has prompted an immediate police investigation. According to Deputy Timur Laut police chief Supt Lee Swee Sake, a report was received at 1:06 PM.

Initial investigations suggest that the collision occurred when the 19-year-old female driver of the Perodua Axia failed to yield to the ambulance, which had its sirens activated while navigating the traffic light intersection in front of the university. The subsequent impact caused the ambulance to lose control, skidding and subsequently striking the Proton Saga which was stationary, waiting at the traffic lights. Fortunately, the ambulance was en route to pick up a patient and did not have anyone on board at the time of the collision, mitigating potential severe injuries. The swift response from the authorities has ensured that relevant parties are informed and the investigation commenced. \The aftermath of the collision resulted in several injuries, necessitating medical attention. The 51-year-old ambulance driver and three medical personnel, aged between 35 and 41, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Perodua Axia, a student, sustained injuries to her chest, ribs, and waist. In contrast, the 65-year-old driver of the Proton Saga, identified as an e-hailing driver, was fortunately unhurt. The extent of the damage to the vehicles is yet to be fully assessed, however the incident has caused significant damage and delays in local traffic flows. The severity of the injuries sustained highlights the potential dangers of road traffic accidents. Supt Lee confirmed that the investigation is being conducted under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which pertains to careless driving causing an accident. The police are actively seeking any information from the public that could assist in the investigation, urging witnesses to come forward with relevant details. This investigation aims to ascertain the exact circumstances of the accident, determining liability and contributing factors.\The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the necessity for all drivers to be vigilant and adhere to traffic regulations, especially when emergency vehicles are present. The police have launched a comprehensive inquiry to clarify the sequence of events. The investigation will also consider any contributing factors such as traffic conditions, visibility, and any potential mechanical issues with the vehicles involved. The timely response of emergency services underscores the crucial role they play in such situations. The incident is a somber reminder to exercise caution on the roads and ensure we remain vigilant to avoid such crashes. The public's cooperation is crucial in ensuring that all facets of the accident are uncovered. Road safety is important to ensure the wellbeing of all road users. Any additional information will be invaluable to the ongoing investigation and the ultimate resolution of the accident. The authorities urge witnesses to come forward and any information provided will be treated with discretion and used to determine what caused the accident and to ensure the well being of all road users and the community at large





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ambulance Accident Universiti Sains Malaysia Traffic Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Voicsky Officially Rolls Out its Keyboards In MalaysiaVoicSky, a local peripheral brand represented by Sun Cycle, has set up shop in Malaysia and launching a whole range of keyboards.

Read more »

Denza Malaysia Opens Registration Of Interest For B8 PHEV SUVDenza Malaysia started taking registrations of interest for the incoming B8 PHEV SUV. It's noted to be its first hybrid for the local market.

Read more »

Selat Hormuz Dibuka Semula, Harga Minyak Dunia Jatuh — Diesel Malaysia Cecah Rekod RM6.72Harga baharu berkuat kuasa mulai Khamis (9 April) hingga 15 April, dengan diesel di Semenanjung Malaysia kini berada pada paras tertinggi pernah direkodkan.

Read more »

Lynas says planning ‘full suite’ of rare earths in MalaysiaThe Australian mining company also says it will increase collaboration with makers of high-performance magnets used in advanced industries such as electronics and aerospace.

Read more »

UKM trainee teacher killed in Tawau crashTAWAU: A 25-year-old trainee teacher from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia was killed after the car she was driving skidded off the road in an accident at Batu 11

Read more »

UTeM Hosts Malaysia Uzbekistan Edu-Cultural Day: Fostering Global Ties and Multi-Faceted CollaborationUniversiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) organized the Malaysia Uzbekistan Edu-Cultural Day, creating six international impacts including empowering female scientists, fostering economic ties, and promoting cultural exchange. The event was officiated by the Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka, and saw the signing of several MoUs and LOIs, marking a significant step in strengthening the bilateral relations between Malaysia and Uzbekistan.

Read more »