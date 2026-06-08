Amazon Inks Multi-Billion Dollar Deal with Corning to Boost U.S. Optical Fiber Production

Amazon announced a major partnership with Corning to expand domestic manufacturing of optical fiber and connectivity products for data centers. The deal, worth billions, will create 1,000 jobs in North Carolina and includes a workforce training program. This move supports the surging demand for AI infrastructure and aligns with industry efforts to strengthen U.S. supply chains.

Amazon has entered into a significant multi-billion-dollar partnership with Corning , a leading specialty glass manufacturer. The collaboration is strategically designed to enhance domestic production of optical fiber and related connectivity products, which are vital components for modern data centers .

This move is part of a broader industry push to strengthen U.S. manufacturing capabilities for critical digital infrastructure. The announcement positively impacted Corning's stock, which saw a notable increase of approximately 7% in pre-market trading. This partnership provides a substantial boost to Corning's rapidly expanding fiber optics division, a segment that has otherwise faced headwinds from sluggish consumer electronics demand affecting its Gorilla Glass business.

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, Amazon and Corning will invest in expanding U.S. manufacturing capacity. A key outcome is the creation of 1,000 new jobs at Corning's existing facilities in North Carolina.

Furthermore, the companies will launch a joint initiative to expand Corning's fiber optic technician training program through a partnership with Catawba Valley Community College. This educational effort aims to develop a skilled workforce to support the growing facilities and the broader data center construction boom. The training program underscores a commitment to addressing the talent pipeline needed for large-scale infrastructure projects.

Corning's optical fiber and connectivity products are essential for transferring massive amounts of data between processors, particularly within artificial intelligence data centers. The company has already outlined ambitious plans to increase its U.S.-based optical connectivity manufacturing capacity tenfold and to expand domestic fiber production capacity by more than 50%. This Amazon deal complements a recent strategic partnership Corning signed with Nvidia, aimed at expanding U.S. manufacturing of fiber optics for AI infrastructure.

These collaborations reflect a concerted effort across the tech industry to onshore critical supply chain components and reduce dependence on foreign manufacturing, driven by both economic and national security considerations





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