Amazon reports that it now returns more water to Indian communities than it consumes across data centres, offices and warehouses, marking a global water‑positive target reached ahead of schedule and highlighting sustainability efforts in a country facing severe water shortages.

Amazon announced on Friday that its India n operations have achieved a significant environmental milestone by becoming water‑positive across the country. The achievement means that the company now returns more water to local communities than it consumes in all its India n facilities, which include data centres , corporate offices and fulfillment warehouses.

This marks the completion of a goal that had originally been targeted for 2026, but was reached a full year ahead of schedule thanks to a combination of aggressive water‑efficiency measures and large‑scale restoration projects. The firm cited reductions in water use inside its buildings, the adoption of advanced leak‑detection systems, and the deployment of precision irrigation technologies in its supply‑chain farms as key contributors.

In addition, Amazon has invested in watershed‑recovery initiatives that aim to replenish aquifers and improve the health of rivers that serve the densely populated regions surrounding its sites. The announcement comes at a time when global technology giants are under mounting pressure from shareholders, environmental activists and regulators to curb the water‑intensive nature of their data‑centre expansions.

Earlier this year, Reuters reported that companies such as Microsoft, Alphabet's Google and Amazon itself have become focal points of criticism for the enormous volumes of water required for cooling and other operational processes. While Amazon says its Indian data centres do not rely on water‑based cooling systems, the broader issue of water scarcity remains acute in the subcontinent. India, home to roughly 18 percent of the world's population, controls only about four percent of the planet's freshwater supplies.

The country's monsoon season this year has been weakened by a strong El Niño event, leading to a sharp decline in rainfall and prompting several states to impose water‑rationing orders. Karnataka, which hosts the tech hub Bengaluru, and Maharashtra, where the financial capital Mumbai is situated, are among the hardest‑hit regions. Mumbai's municipal authorities recently warned that the city's reservoirs contain enough water for just 40 days of consumption, underscoring the urgency of sustainable water management.

Amazon's water‑positive status aligns with its broader sustainability agenda, which includes a pledge to make its global data‑centre operations water‑positive by 2030. The company's commitment is part of a larger investment push in India, where it plans to allocate more than $35 billion through 2030 to expand artificial‑intelligence capabilities, e‑commerce infrastructure and export‑oriented services. Amazon Web Services alone is slated to invest approximately $8.2 billion in Maharashtra, according to India's Ministry of Information Technology.

Competitors Microsoft and Google have also disclosed multibillion‑dollar data‑centre projects in the country in the past year, intensifying the competition for both digital talent and natural resources. By positioning itself as a leader in water stewardship, Amazon hopes to differentiate its operations, mitigate regulatory risk and build goodwill with local communities that are increasingly aware of the environmental costs of rapid digital expansion





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Amazon Water Conservation India Data Centres Sustainability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia deports two suspects wanted by Indian authorities over links to railway track bombingThe addition of one particular type of this vitamin to chemotherapy improved life expectancy during a small study.

Read more »

Two Indian Nationals Wanted for Railway Bombing Deported from MalaysiaMalaysian police deport two Indian nationals wanted for bombing a railway track in Punjab, India, as part of efforts against transnational crime and Khalistan terror module.

Read more »

Indian Tourist Detained in Malaysia After Claiming He Worked as Ice Cream Seller Following Cash LossAn Indian tourist was detained during a JPJ enforcement operation in Subang Jaya after admitting he sold ice cream to survive after losing RM2,000. He was found riding a motorcycle without a valid licence and with expired road tax, part of a larger crackdown that saw hundreds of notices issued and dozens of vehicles seized.

Read more »

Malaysia deports two wanted Indian fugitives back to India over Punjab railway blastKUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Two wanted Indian fugitives believed to be involved in a railway track explosion in Patiala, Punjab, on April 27, have been deported to India by the Royal...

Read more »