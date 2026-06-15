Amanah Targets Former Johor Seats, PH Coalition Allocations Take Shape for State Poll

Parti Amanah Negara outlines its 19-seat contest list for the Johor state election, aiming to reclaim Parit Yaani and Kota Iskandar. Meanwhile, the Pakatan Harapan coalition finalizes seat allocations, assigning three seats to PKR while Puteri Wangsa and Larkin remain under discussion.

Johor Baru: Parti Amanah Negara ( Amanah ) has announced its strategy for the upcoming Johor state election, targeting a comeback in several constituencies it previously held.

The party, a key component of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, will contest 19 state seats. This includes defending Simpang Jeram, the sole seat Amanah retained in the 2022 state election, and attempting to recapture Parit Yaani and Kota Iskandar. Amanah's Johor chairman, Aminolhuda Hassan, who himself won Parit Yaani in 2013 under PAS and in 2018 under PH-Amanah, expressed determination to mount a strong challenge even in areas considered Barisan Nasional (BN) strongholds.

The full list of seats Amanah will contest comprises Permas, Kemelah, Tenang, Serom, Maharani, and Bukit Pasir, in addition to the targeted ones and Simpang Jeram. The allocation of seats within the broader PH coalition is also shaping up. Aminolhuda, who also serves as Johor PH chairman, confirmed that the coalition has agreed to assign the Endau, Pulai Sebatang, and Senggarang state seats to the People's Justice Party (PKR).

However, discussions are still ongoing for Puteri Wangsa and Larkin. No final decision has been reached on these two constituencies, reflecting the intricate negotiations typical of multi-party coalitions. In the previous 2022 election, Puteri Wangsa was won by Muda's Puteri Amira Aisya Abd Aziz with a majority of 7,114 votes in a six-cornered contest, while BN's Mohd Hairi Mad Shah secured Larkin with a majority of 6,178 votes.

The broader election landscape is coming into clearer focus with other coalition partners also announcing their intended seat counts. The Democratic Action Party (DAP) is set to contest 17 seats, while PKR will field candidates in 20 constituencies. These figures underscore PH's coordinated approach to maximize its reach across the state.

The upcoming election is poised to be a critical contest, with Amanah seeking to regain its past influence, PKR expanding its footprint, and the coalition collectively aiming to challenge BN's dominance in several traditional strongholds. The allocation of seats, especially those still under discussion like Puteri Wangsa and Larkin, will be pivotal in determining PH's final strategy and potential electoral performance. Note: This rewrite is based solely on the substantive news content provided by Bernama.

Repeated navigational labels, boilerplate text, and sidebar links have been omitted. The text has been expanded to meet the minimum character requirement while preserving all factual information from the source





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Amanah Johor State Election Pakatan Harapan Parit Yaani Kota Iskandar Simpang Jeram Aminolhuda Hassan PKR DAP BN Strongholds Seat Allocation Puteri Wangsa Larkin PAS Muda

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Amanah pertaruh Ketua Pemuda negeri pada PRN Johor, N. SembilanPemuda Amanah juga menghantar calon muda lain untuk dipertimbangkan bertanding.

Read more »

Mukhriz Mahathir's Pejuang to Field Candidates in Johor and Negeri Sembilan State ElectionsMukhriz Mahathir's Pejuang party will field candidates in the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections, but with a realistic approach to their capabilities and limitations.

Read more »

Negri Polls: Amanah to defend Klawang seat, field candidates in eight othersPETALING JAYA: Malaysian middle-distance runner Umar Osman dipped under the 46-second mark for the second time this year, storming to men's 400m gold at the Hong Kong Open.

Read more »

Bersama targets 70pc candidates under 50, eyes youth push for Johor, N. Sembilan polls, says RafiziKUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Parti Bersama Malaysia is aiming to field 70 per cent of its election candidates aged under 50, including for the upcoming Johor and Negeri Sembilan...

Read more »