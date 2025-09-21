Alzheimer's Breakthroughs Bring Hope, but Questions Remain About Effectiveness

Recent advancements in Alzheimer's treatment and diagnosis, including new drugs and a blood test, offer hope. However, concerns persist regarding effectiveness, side effects, and accessibility, alongside debates about diagnostic methods. The global fight against this debilitating disease continues with a focus on prevention and early intervention, but the path to a cure remains challenging.

After decades of relentless research and countless failed attempts, a glimmer of hope has emerged in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. Two new drugs, donanemab from Eli Lilly and lecanemab developed by Biogen and Eisai, alongside a groundbreaking blood test , have injected a renewed sense of optimism into the Alzheimer's community.

However, this progress is tempered by significant questions concerning the drugs' effectiveness and accessibility, as well as debates surrounding diagnostic methods. The path to a cure remains elusive, as Alzheimer's continues to be a leading cause of death among the elderly, accounting for approximately 70 percent of dementia cases worldwide. The ongoing research efforts, however, are revealing new insights into prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. The discovery of donanemab and lecanemab is a huge step forward, but challenges remain regarding the financial and medical implications. These treatments have shown modest effectiveness, and their potential is only realized in patients who are in the early stages of the disease. Serious side effects such as potentially deadly brain hemorrhages are also a concern. National health regulators have responded with differing stances, sparking debate around whether the benefits outweigh the risks. Lecanemab has been approved in countries like the United States, but French health authorities are refraining from reimbursing for the drug's usage, following similar decisions made in the United Kingdom. The UK's state-run health service concluded that the Alzheimer’s drugs did not prove sufficient benefits, given their elevated prices. \Another contentious issue within Alzheimer's research revolves around diagnostic methods. The traditional method, a lumbar puncture, is invasive and expensive, and currently rules out those at risk. The development of a blood test that detects biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease marks a significant milestone. US authorities have authorized the test since May, but European regulatory bodies have yet to approve any Alzheimer's blood test, while the UK initiated national clinical trials. This has sparked debate on whether the blood test alone is sufficient to diagnose the disease. The US Alzheimer’s Association, a non-profit entity, adjusted its criteria to state that biomarkers alone are adequate. In Europe, however, many specialists believe that a thorough clinical examination is still necessary to confirm cognitive and functional decline. Edo Richard, a Dutch neurologist, highlighted that many people with abnormal biomarkers never develop dementia, which brings the question of the reliability of blood test-based diagnosis into view. The ability to diagnose the disease before the onset of noticeable symptoms is crucial, because it may amplify the effectiveness of early intervention through treatments. \A consensus has been reached on risk factors. Nearly half of Alzheimer's cases are linked to factors like obesity, smoking, alcohol consumption, physical inactivity, and hearing loss, according to The Lancet. Research is increasingly focused on understanding whether programs that encourage exercise and improved dietary habits are effective in combating Alzheimer's. However, Richard notes that randomized controlled trials targeting these risk factors have only shown minimal effects on cognitive decline or dementia. A recent JAMA study showed slight improvements in cognitive decline after Alzheimer's patients underwent two years of intensive support. While the results are encouraging, the advancements may be underwhelming to patients and their families, who may not see substantial progress. Cecilia Samieri, a French epidemiologist, believes that interventions can be effectively evaluated with trials lasting 10-15 years to monitor the long-term effects on such a long-developing disease like Alzheimer's





