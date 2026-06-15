Alpha Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album

Local M-pop group Alpha has finally released their long-awaited debut album, which features a slew of star-studded collaborations and showcases a more mature side of the group.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 - After amassing over 100 million streams on all digital music platforms, local M-pop group Alpha has finally released their long-awaited debut album in 2025.

The seven-member boy group Alpha brings together established individual vocalists to form one of the most dynamic and synchronised forces in modern M-pop. Consisting of members Daniel, Izat, Rizal, Ariel, Araff, Ray-D and Sky, Alpha broke into the scene with several chart-topping hits such as those produced by award-winning Swedish singer-producer Daniel Caesar alongside Candace Sosa, the acclaimed American songwriter and producer behind major anthems for K-pop heavyweights BTS, Twice and Enhyphen.

The debut album features a slew of star-studded collaborations, including with award-winning Swedish singer and producer Daniel Caesar and local actress and singer Daiyan Trisha. The album, titled The First Wave, is a symbol of all the effort and sacrifice the group has poured into their journey, and they want to share this special moment with all the fans who have supported them since day one.

Meanwhile, Izat stated that the album showcases a more mature side of Alpha, as well as a greater diversity in terms of music. This album is incredibly special to the group because each song carries a distinct identity and emotion - they experimented with various genres and are presenting a side of Alpha that might have never been heard before.

The group marked their debut album launch with a fan-meeting event at Pavilion Damansara Heights, which saw enthusiastic fans flocking to the Concourse level of the shopping mall. Alpha's debut album is a must-listen for fans of modern M-pop, and it is available on all digital music platforms. For those interested in discovering Alpha's discography, here are some suggestions worth checking out:





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Alpha Debut Album M-Pop Daniel Caesar Candace Sosa BTS Twice Enhyphen

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