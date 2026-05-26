Alor Setar MPV Seized After Driver's Failed Attempt to Evade Enforcement Officers

Law enforcement officials in Alor Setar seize a Toyota Vellfire for outstanding summonses, lack of road tax and insurance after a failed attempt by the driver to hide the vehicle and avoid penalty enforcement.

In Alor Setar , Kedah, a recent road safety operation carried out by the Royal Malaysia Police 's enforcement unit revealed another case where a vehicle owner's attempts to evade law‑enforcement backfired, leading to the seizure of a Toyota Vellfire MPV.

The vehicle, which was parked illegally next to a building on the Sultanah Bahiyah Highway, was discovered after officers tracked it down following a high‑speed pursuit that had initially begun when the driver tried to trick them into overlooking his non‑compliance with road‑traffic regulations. The search revealed an alarming list of outstanding violations, including more than twenty summonses for various infractions, a total of over RM6,000 in fines that the driver had yet to pay.

When questioned, the driver reportedly contended that the notices had been issued in 2026, a claim that was quickly set aside by the officers, as the records showed that the notices were local to the jurisdiction and dated months earlier. The investigation unearthed that the MPV was also road‑tax free and lacked valid insurance coverage. Such lapses create severe safety concerns for all road users, since the vehicle could carry unregistered couplers from the manufacturer.

The authorities explained that the overall risk posed by uninsured vehicles is significant, and that authorities have the statutory power to seize the vehicle and order it for roadside repair. The driver's decision to evade authorities by hiding the vehicle was deemed as an attempt to avoid punishment, but the officers were persistent and managed to seize the vehicle and issue a seizure order to prevent its use while the summonses were processed.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) officials in Kedah stated that any attempt to escape inspection or supervision by authorities would not guarantee safety from their mandate. The department reiterated that authorities will continue to enforce road laws, and that there is a system in place to ensure penalties comply with local regulations. Public members are urged to keep their licences, valid insurance, and road‑tax in order, as any omissions could result in legal consequences and potential vehicle seizures.

The incident has become an important reminder for vehicle owners that the authorities are now more vigilant and are coming to enforce road regulations strictly. The department also suggested that drivers should regularly maintain their vehicles and promptly comply with official notices to avoid penalties. Overall, the incident was a clear message to all vehicle owners in Malaysia: compliance with road‑tax, insurance, and regulations is mandatory, and attempts to hide wrongdoing or road‑charges do not protect citizens from enforcement activities.

Public commentary online has largely applauded the performance of the JPJ's enforcement team in preventing faulty vehicles that could potentially endanger road safety. The incident demonstrates a commitment to protecting citizens from the risk posed by vehicles that operate without proper licensing, which serves as a positive step towards safer highways.





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Alor Setar Royal Malaysia Police Toyota Vellfire Missed Summonses Vehicle Seizure

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