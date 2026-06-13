Almoez Ali benched as Qatar face Switzerland in World Cup Group B clash

Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui opted to leave record scorer Almoez Ali out of the starting lineup for the Group B match against Switzerland, who named an experienced side featuring Ricardo Rodriguez and Granit Xhaka making their 13th World Cup appearances.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Qatar v Switzerland - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara , California, U.S. - June 13, 2026.

Qatar players arrived at the stadium before the match. The Reuters report from Santa Clara, California, on June 13 details that Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui left record goalscorer Almoez Ali on the bench for the World Cup Group B game against Switzerland. Switzerland named a lineup largely unchanged from their qualifying campaign. Switzerland's most capped players Ricardo Rodriguez and captain Granit Xhaka will both make a record 13th World Cup appearance for their country.

Qatar made four changes to the team that sealed their qualification for the World Cup, with Almoez, the top scorer in Asian qualifying, left out. Switzerland stick with the same group of defenders who started all six qualifiers and conceded just two goals. Swiss 20‑year‑old attacking midfielder Johan Manzambi is on the bench after starting in recent friendlies.

The lineups were: Qatar - Mahmoud Abunada, Pedro Miguel, Issa Laye, Jassem Gaber, Edmilson Junior, Akram Afif, Ayoub Alawi, Homam Ahmed, Yusuf Abdurisag, Boualem Khoukhi, Assim Madibo; Switzerland - Gregor Kobel, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Denis Zakaria, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Dan Ndoye, Ricardo Rodriguez, Ruben Vargas, Michel Aebischer





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Qatar Switzerland Almoez Ali Julen Lopetegui Granit Xhaka Ricardo Rodriguez World Cup Lineup Santa Clara Football

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