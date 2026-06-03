Allegations Against Toh Puan Na'imah Abdul Khalid Unfounded

The barisan of lawyers representing Toh Puan Na'imah Abdul Khalid denied the statement made by the Director-General, alleging that the allegations against her and her children are unfounded.

PETALING JAYA: The allegations that Toh Puan Na'imah Abdul Khalid and her two children failed to be contacted to assist in the investigation under Section 124B of the Penal Code are unfounded.

The barisan of lawyers representing the wife of former Finance Minister, Tun Daim Zainuddin, denied the statement made by the Director-General. According to him, the allegations are confusing and provide an inaccurate picture regarding the level of cooperation from the children's side with the authorities. The fact is that the lawyers have provided a written response on the same day the police notice was received.

The children's guardian can always be contacted and provide full cooperation through their lawyers, he said in a statement today. According to the statement, the investigation originated from a police report made by a former employee who had been terminated from the team. Activating government machinery based on the complaints of a terminated employee shows a major failure in the efforts of the institution, besides wasting public resources by recording statements from 17 individuals, he said.

The statement also questioned the use of Section 124B of the Penal Code, which led to the investigation under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA), by alleging that there is inconsistency in the enforcement of the law. He said that there are different services provided to other cases that, according to them, did not receive the same action from the authorities.

According to him, the investigation under Section 124B, which led to the use of SOSMA, shows a significant difference compared to the police report made against the Deputy President of the People's Justice Party (PKR), Nurul Izzah Anwar, who was not taken further action. An email domain previously exposed cooperation with the Washington-based consulting firm, Perseus Strategies, for lobbying the US government to intervene in the Prime Minister at the time.

If the appointment of a public relations firm by a private citizen meets Section 124B, then the action involving a foreign government also needs to be evaluated with the same standard, he said. Lawyer Naimah said that the matter shows selective prosecution against certain individuals, besides questioning the different services in the enforcement of the law. The use of SOSMA in a dispute over employment that is allegedly unjust involving private citizens.

SOSMA is a law intended to handle national security threats and the use of SOSMA together with Section 124B can create a 'precedent' that is worrying and affects the principle of the rule of law, he said





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Toh Puan Na'imah Abdul Khalid Section 124B Penal Code Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 Selective Prosecution Rule Of Law

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