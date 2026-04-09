Aliff Aziz Sends Well Wishes to Ex-Wife Bella Astillah and Focuses on Personal Growth

Singer and actor Aliff Aziz expresses happiness for his ex-wife, Bella Astillah's engagement to Syed Saddiq and discusses his personal journey of self-improvement, career opportunities, and spiritual growth.

Aliff Aziz , the singer and actor, expresses joy and well wishes for his ex-wife, Bella Astillah , who recently got engaged to Muar Member of Parliament, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman. Despite not attending the engagement ceremony, Aliff shared that he watched the engagement video shared by his friends. He hopes for a lasting relationship between Bella and Saddiq.

Aliff, also known as Mohamad Aliff bin Aziz, is currently focused on self-improvement and his career, while leaving the matter of finding a new partner to God's will. He states that he is currently single and has not yet made plans for engagement or marriage. \Speaking about his life now, Aliff is grateful for the peace he has found through his spiritual journey. He mentions attending religious classes and spending time with the Tablighi Jamaat in Singapore. He clarifies that he is not trying to preach but that focusing on his faith provides him with a sense of calm. He acknowledges the need for self-improvement and acknowledges that nobody is perfect. Despite the controversies surrounding his previous marriage and a past incident involving another actress, Aliff says he still receives criticism on social media. He shares his principle of being accountable for his actions and prioritizes improving himself. He acknowledges the difficulty of dealing with harsh words from people he does not know, and leaves this to God. He emphasizes the importance of moving forward and not dwelling on others' opinions. \Aliff is also thankful for the increasing number of acting and singing opportunities he is receiving. He believes in God's provision and acknowledges that when his career was affected by recent events, he viewed it as a period of rest. He adds that he is not overly concerned about future work because he believes that God will provide opportunities. Aliff will be starring in the drama Madu Atau Racun (Honey or Poison), produced by MIG Productions, as the lead role, alongside Uqasha Senrose. He expresses his gratitude to David Teo for giving him the opportunity and highlights the learning experience that he has been through, and that this drama will be aired on iQIYI with 12 episodes. Aliff Aziz is using this period to focus on self-improvement and to embrace the lessons of the past. He wants to move forward with the goal to become a better person and to focus on his career. He is grateful for his opportunities and is looking forward to the future





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Aliff Aziz Bella Astillah Syed Saddiq Engagement Personal Growth Career Religion

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