Algeria Recall Midfielder Bentaleb and Reinforce Squad Ahead of World Cup

Algeria announce a revamped World Cup roster, bringing back veteran midfielder Nabil Bentaleb, striking forwards Houssem Aouar and Amine Gouiri, and veteran goalkeeper Oussama Benbot after a series of injuries and retirements.

Algeria have announced a refreshed squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup , confirming the return of several high‑profile players who have been absent from the national team for months.

Veteran midfielder Nabil Bentaleb, 31, was recalled after a long absence that began in October of last year. Bentaleb, who featured in the 2014 tournament in Brazil when Algeria reached the knockout stage, has been praised by head coach Vladimir Petkovic for his professionalism and recent form.

Petkovic said the midfielder possesses all the qualities needed both on the pitch and in the dressing‑room and has demonstrated that he is ready to contribute at the highest level after a period of limited playing time at club level. Alongside Bentaleb, the coach confirmed the inclusion of attacking talents Houssem Aouar and Amine Gouiri, both of whom missed the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco earlier in the year because of injury.

The pair are expected to add creativity and firepower to an Algerian side that is eager to improve on its performance from the 2012 World Cup, the nation's last appearance before a twelve‑year hiatus. The squad also features a blend of experienced internationals and younger prospects, creating a balanced team that can adapt to the challenges of the North American tournament scheduled across Canada, Mexico and the United States. Goalkeeping options have been a particular focus for Petkovic.

Veteran Oussama Benbot, who recently retired from international duty after being an unused substitute at the Africa Cup of Nations, was persuaded to return following an impressive season with USM Alger that culminated in an African Confederation Cup triumph. Benbot's form gave the coaching staff confidence to rely on him should an emergency arise.

Luca Zidane, the son of former French World Cup champion Zinedine Zidane, was initially named as the first‑choice keeper for the African tournament but suffered a serious jaw and chin fracture while playing for Granada in April, sidelining him for several weeks. The coaching staff therefore listed three keepers in the final roster: Benbot, Melvin Masstil of Stade Nyonnaise and the injured Zidane, who remains on the list pending fitness updates.

The defensive line includes a mixture of domestic and European‑based players such as Achraf Abada of USM Alger, Manchester City full‑back Rayan Ait Nouri, and Borussia Dortmund defender Ramy Bensebaini. Midfield depth is reinforced by the presence of Hicham Boudaoui, who plies his trade at Nice, and young talents like Ibrahim Maza of Bayer Leverkusen and Yassine Titraoui from Charleroi.

Up front, the selection boasts a potent attack with Riyad Mahrez, now at Al‑Ahli, and Marseille striker Amine Gouiri, as well as rising forwards Mohamed Amine Amoura of VfL Wolfsburg and Nadir Benbouali of Győri ETO. Algeria will use the remaining weeks before departure to fine‑tune tactics and build cohesion. A warm‑up friendly against the Netherlands is slated for Wednesday in Rotterdam, offering a stern test against a strong European side.

The team will then travel to the United States for an additional preparatory match against Bolivia in Kansas City on June 10. These fixtures are intended to sharpen the squad ahead of the World Cup opener, where Algeria hopes to make a strong statement and advance beyond the group stage for the first time in over a decade





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