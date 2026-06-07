Algeria Extends Coach Vladimir Petkovic's Contract Until 2028 Amid World Cup Preparations

Algeria has extended the contract of national team coach Vladimir Petkovic until 2028, praising his impact in guiding the team to World Cup qualification and improved rankings. The announcement comes just before the 2026 World Cup, where Algeria will face Argentina, Jordan, and Austria in Group J.

Algeria have extended the contract of national team coach Vladimir Petkovic and his technical staff until 2028, the country's football federation announced on Sunday. The decision comes just days before the 2026 World Cup in North America, with Petkovic's previous deal set to expire immediately after the tournament.

Petkovic, who took charge in February 2024, has overseen a significant turnaround in the team's performance. Under his leadership, Algeria have recorded 21 wins, four draws, and three defeats across 28 matches. The team successfully qualified for the 2026 World Cup after missing the 2018 and 2022 editions.

Additionally, Algeria reached the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, overcoming consecutive group-stage exits in 2021 and 2023. The Bosnian coach has also improved Algeria's FIFA world ranking, climbing from 43rd to 28th globally and from seventh to fourth in Africa during his tenure. The Algerian Football Federation stated that the contract extension reflects stability and confidence in the work accomplished.

Algeria is scheduled to begin their World Cup Group J campaign against Argentina on June 17, followed by matches against Jordan and Austria. The squad's journey under Petkovic has transformed the team into a competitive side on both continental and global stages, setting high expectations for the upcoming World Cup and future tournaments





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