Alfaro Shields Paraguay Players, Demands Criticism After World Cup Loss

Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro urges media to direct criticism toward him following a 4-1 loss to the United States, protecting his players ahead of a must-win match against Turkey.

Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro has demanded that media focus criticism on him rather than his players following the team's heavy 4-1 defeat to the United States in their opening World Cup match.

Speaking at a press conference in Santa Clara, California, Alfaro took full responsibility for the loss and pleaded with journalists to protect his squad, saying he would shoulder all the blame. He emphasized that while his tenure will end after the tournament, the players will continue to represent the nation, making them the country's most valuable asset.

Paraguay, known as La Albirroja, must now regroup quickly as they face Turkey in a crucial Group D encounter on Friday, with both teams needing a win to stay alive in the competition. Turkey also lost their opener 2-0 to Australia. Alfaro acknowledged his team was "overwhelmed and steamrolled on all fronts" against the United States but insisted they have closed that chapter and are ready to fight.

The coach became visibly frustrated when questions returned to his selection for the U.S. game, reiterating that the focus should be on the upcoming match. Midfielder Matias Galarza sat alongside Alfaro, appearing uncomfortable during the tense and extended press conference. The players also echoed the coach's sentiment, with Galarza stating the U.S. defeat is behind them and Friday's game against Turkey is now a final.

Separately, concerns arose about U.S. star Christian Pulisic's fitness ahead of their match against Australia, while Croatia's manager criticized his team's set-piece defending after a loss to England





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Paraguay World Cup Gustavo Alfaro Turkey U.S. Match Player Criticism Press Conference

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