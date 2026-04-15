Alcaraz Withdraws from Barcelona Open with Wrist Injury

World number two Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of the Barcelona Open due to a right wrist injury, casting doubt on his immediate tournament schedule and his preparation for the upcoming French Open.

World number two Carlos Alcaraz has been forced to withdraw from the Barcelona Open due to a right wrist injury. Tournament organizers confirmed the withdrawal on Wednesday.

Alcaraz, who was the top seed in the event, was slated to play his second-round match against Czech player Tomas Machac.

The Spanish sensation expressed his disappointment, stating that medical tests revealed the injury to be more severe than initially anticipated. He emphasized the importance of listening to his body to prevent long-term repercussions.

Alcaraz conveyed his reluctance to pull out of any tournament, particularly one he has won twice before. He is returning home to commence his rehabilitation with his team of doctors and physiotherapists, aiming to regain peak fitness for upcoming tournaments.

Alcaraz's withdrawal comes shortly after his defeat in the Monte Carlo Masters final to Jannik Sinner. This loss resulted in him relinquishing the world number one ranking to the Italian player.

The 22-year-old Spaniard's immediate focus is on recovery, with the hope of competing in the Madrid and Rome Masters events. These tournaments are crucial stepping stones as he prepares to defend his French Open title, which commences in Paris on May 24th.

The injury represents a significant setback for Alcaraz, who has been a dominant force in men's tennis and a crowd favorite in Barcelona. His absence will undoubtedly be felt by fans and organizers alike, as he has established a strong connection with the event and its supporters over his previous victories.

The recovery process will be closely monitored, with particular attention paid to his readiness for the clay-court Grand Slam in Paris





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Carlos Alcaraz Barcelona Open Tennis Wrist Injury Jannik Sinner

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