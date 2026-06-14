Albanian Villagers Claim Land Wrongfully Sold for Kushner Resort

Residents of Zvernec, Albania, allege their ancestral land was illegally sold for a luxury resort project linked to Jared Kushner, sparking protests and EU concerns over environmental impact and property rights.

In the coastal village of Zvernec, Albania , an 81-year-old farmer named Kostaq Konomi recalls the moment he discovered that the land he had tended for decades was being taken from him once again.

When he approached what he believed was his property on the seafront last month, he encountered a barbed wire fence and men in black uniforms who barred his entry. Konomi later learned from news reports that the land, a hillside of flowering gorse sloping down to a deserted cove where cows wade in the shallows, was now part of a luxury resort planned by international investors, including US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The land had been confiscated by the state during communist times and later returned, but Konomi felt history repeating itself. I was ready to get a rifle and start shooting, he told Reuters, recalling the anger that surged through him as he stood on the beach he had known since childhood. Now I am an old man and they say I cannot set foot there anymore.

Konomi is one of a dozen Zvernec residents who claim their land was wrongfully sold for development since 2024 by a rival claimant. They have shown property deeds and tax records to support their assertions, but none have received compensation. Reuters found no evidence of wrongdoing by Kushner, who is not directly involved in the dispute, and was unable to determine who rightfully owns the various plots, which are subject to an ongoing legal battle.

The villagers' claims complicate what is already a contentious multi-billion-euro development on an island and a pristine mainland area that includes a protected wetland home to migrating flamingos, seals, and sea turtles. Mass protests erupted this week in the capital Tirana, with demonstrators demanding a halt to the work, and the European Union has expressed concern about the impact on local wildlife.

Prime Minister Edi Rama, who championed the deal, asserts that the development is legal and that habitats will be protected. A company called Sazan Real Estate Development LLC, which is managing the project, did not provide answers to questions about the plans or the land dispute. A spokesperson referred Reuters to a statement from the company's chairman, Asher Abehsera, who said: Our goal is simple: celebrate Albania's natural beauty, create jobs, and build something future generations can be proud of.

The spokesperson added that Sazan's partners, including Kushner, are investing in a personal capacity rather than through his firm Affinity, though Reuters was unable to independently confirm this. Zvernec sits on a narrow peninsula separated from the mainland by a lagoon where flamingos gather in summer. The ocean side features empty beaches, olive groves, and imposing cliffs. This scenery captivated Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, when they viewed the land from a yacht a few years ago.

Rama met them on that trip, and later Kushner expressed interest in investing when they encountered each other again at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Rama told Reuters. You are an American investor, and this country is open to every American investor, Rama recalled saying. In 2024, Kushner announced the plans on social media with an artist's rendering showing the land covered with a hotel, houses, pools, and jetties for yachts.

The group of villagers in their 70s and 80s have other plans. Their lawyer, Kostandin Beko, said they plan to file a court order seeking to halt the project. The dispute highlights tensions between foreign investment and local rights, as Albania seeks to boost its economy while protecting its natural heritage and property laws





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