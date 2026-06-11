Albania Faces Mass Protests Over Controversial Trump-Linked Luxury Resort

Thousands of Albanians are demonstrating in Tirana to stop a 4.6 billion dollar resort project linked to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, citing environmental destruction and government corruption.

Tirana has become the epicenter of a massive wave of public discontent as thousands of citizens have descended upon the capital city to voice their vehement opposition to a proposed luxury resort development.

This massive project, estimated to be worth approximately 4.6 billion US dollars, has drawn intense scrutiny due to its ties to the Trump family, specifically Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. For more than a week, the streets of Tirana have witnessed daily demonstrations, with protesters marching toward the government headquarters located on the city's main boulevard.

The atmosphere is charged with tension as citizens carry banners declaring that Albania is not for sale, signaling a deep-seated refusal to allow the nation's natural heritage to be commodified for the benefit of foreign billionaires and political elites. At the heart of the controversy is the proposed location of the development on Albania's stunning Adriatic coast. Environmentalists and concerned citizens argue that the construction would take place within a protected area, posing a catastrophic risk to a delicate ecosystem.

One of the primary concerns revolves around a nearby lagoon that serves as a critical sanctuary for various species of migrating birds. The potential destruction of this habitat has sparked fears that the project would permanently alter the region's biodiversity.

Furthermore, the developers have expressed ambitions to transform Sazan, an uninhabited island that once served as a secretive military base during the communist era, into a glitzy and exclusive tourist destination. Local activists, including students and business owners, believe that such an intrusive investment would destroy the authentic nature of the Zvernec region and diminish the country's appeal as a sustainable tourism destination.

The unrest did not begin in the capital but rather in the coastal town of Zvernec during late May. The situation escalated when workers began installing barbed wire to fence off portions of the nature reserve earmarked for the luxury development. Viral videos depicting bulldozers on the beach and violent clashes between private security firms and local residents quickly spread across social media, fueling a nationwide outcry.

What began as an environmental protest has since evolved into a broader movement against perceived systemic corruption within the Balkan nation. Many protesters are now calling for the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama, who has held power for nearly thirteen years.

University lecturers and other intellectuals have noted that the current level of public frustration mirrors the volatility of the 1990s, during the period when Albania's communist regime finally collapsed, suggesting a desire for a complete overhaul of the existing political class. The implications of this unrest extend far beyond Albania's borders, as the European Union has begun to take notice of the situation.

Authorities in Brussels have issued warnings that the environmental fallout and the handling of the protests could potentially hinder Albania's progress toward EU membership. For Prime Minister Rama, securing entry into the European Union has been a cornerstone of his political agenda, making these warnings particularly damaging. Despite the mounting pressure and the visible anger of the populace, the Prime Minister has continued to dismiss the concerns of the protesters.

He has repeatedly asserted that the project has not yet received official approval and has urged the public not to worry, claiming that the risks are being exaggerated. However, for those marching in the streets of Tirana, the presence of foreign interests and the threat to their natural landscape represent an unacceptable cost for economic development





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