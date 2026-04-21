Alarming NHMS 2025 Findings Reveal Majority of Malaysian Seniors Lack Healthy Aging

The 2025 National Health and Morbidity Survey indicates that 85.3 percent of Malaysian seniors are failing to age healthily, with high rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

The recent findings from the 2025 National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS), conducted by the Institute for Public Health under the Ministry of Health Malaysia, have sounded a critical alarm regarding the state of elderly wellness in the nation. According to the comprehensive report, a staggering 85.3 percent of senior citizens in Malaysia are not aging healthily.

This survey marks the second major assessment of the population aged 60 and above, serving as a longitudinal follow-up to the baseline data collected in 2018. The stark contrast between the previous findings and the current data suggests that the healthcare trajectory for the aging demographic is facing significant systemic challenges that require immediate policy intervention and public awareness. Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad highlighted the gravity of the situation, noting that only 14.7 percent of the elderly population meets the rigorous criteria for healthy aging. The majority are currently battling a combination of chronic illnesses and physical fatigue, which significantly diminishes their quality of life. The data reveals that 39 percent of these individuals suffer from diabetes, 73 percent are living with hypertension, and a concerning 76 percent struggle with high cholesterol levels. These figures are not merely statistics but represent a profound burden on the healthcare system, as the prevalence of non-communicable diseases continues to climb in tandem with the country's demographic shift toward an aging society. Furthermore, the complexity of these health issues is becoming increasingly compounded. The Ministry of Health reported that 68 percent of senior citizens are managing at least two chronic conditions simultaneously, while 30 percent are struggling with all three major ailments: diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol. The definition of healthy aging used in this survey goes beyond the simple absence of disease; it is measured against five stringent criteria that assess both physical functional capacity and the ability to maintain independence. This multifaceted approach underscores the necessity for a shift in healthcare strategy, moving away from reactive treatments toward proactive, holistic management. The government is now urged to prioritize long-term care facilities, specialized geriatric services, and community-based support programs to ensure that the elderly can lead dignified and functional lives despite these health hurdles. Addressing these systemic gaps is essential to preventing a public health crisis as the proportion of elderly citizens continues to rise over the coming decade





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NHMS 2025 Elderly Health Chronic Diseases Malaysia Ministry Of Health Healthy Aging

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